How The Isetta Saved BMW From Bankruptcy

Since automobiles first began rolling off Henry Ford's assembly lines in 1913, the world has been fascinated with cars. In 1926, the Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, more commonly known as BMW, began its long and storied history of creating high-end luxury vehicles and motorcycles.

As successful as BMW has been, it found itself in financial trouble in the mid-1950s. It was teetering on the edge of bankruptcy because motorcycle production was faltering, and it was suffering from losses due to high production costs associated with its 503 and 507 models. According to Axel Klinger-Köhnlein, an expert at BMW Group Classic, "the number one priority was to put a car into production that would make us money right away."

The German-based company was desperate to get a new model into production that wouldn't cost a lot of time or money. BMW found exactly what it was looking for at — of all places — the booth of an Italian refrigerator maker at the 1954 Turin Car Show.