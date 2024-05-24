If This BMW Concept Skytop Doesn't Go Into Production, We'll Be Furious

BMW has cultivated a habit of teasing some stunning concept cars, and in some rare cases, a few get a taste of reality. The i8 is one such example. Then there are tantalizing peeks into the future, like the BMW Vision M NEXT and the Vision Next 100 concept, that didn't go beyond the flashy exhibition floor stage. The latest showcase from the German automaker is the BMW Concept Skytop, a car that blends aesthetics from the fabled Z8 and 503 models, and one that deserves to be made at scale.

The convertible two-seater will be showcased at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este event at Lake Como, and as of now, it is strictly in the concept car class. So, don't get your hopes high, but it never hurts to dream. There are a few standout design elements on this one. The engineers have replaced the conventional door handle by integrating the whole assembly into an angular shoulder fin, creating a pleasing monolithic look.

BMW

Adding more zest to the ride are lights embedded underneath the BMW logo on the alloy wheels, and they definitely give some much-needed identity overhaul to the alloy wheels. Of course, it's a BMW, so the arguably iconic kidney grille is here to stay, but the implementation on the Skytop concept is a lot more pleasing. One can almost call it a mellow take on the industrially brutalist look that BMW has adopted in the recent times, favoring sharp lines and hulking front profiles.