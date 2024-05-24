If This BMW Concept Skytop Doesn't Go Into Production, We'll Be Furious
BMW has cultivated a habit of teasing some stunning concept cars, and in some rare cases, a few get a taste of reality. The i8 is one such example. Then there are tantalizing peeks into the future, like the BMW Vision M NEXT and the Vision Next 100 concept, that didn't go beyond the flashy exhibition floor stage. The latest showcase from the German automaker is the BMW Concept Skytop, a car that blends aesthetics from the fabled Z8 and 503 models, and one that deserves to be made at scale.
The convertible two-seater will be showcased at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este event at Lake Como, and as of now, it is strictly in the concept car class. So, don't get your hopes high, but it never hurts to dream. There are a few standout design elements on this one. The engineers have replaced the conventional door handle by integrating the whole assembly into an angular shoulder fin, creating a pleasing monolithic look.
Adding more zest to the ride are lights embedded underneath the BMW logo on the alloy wheels, and they definitely give some much-needed identity overhaul to the alloy wheels. Of course, it's a BMW, so the arguably iconic kidney grille is here to stay, but the implementation on the Skytop concept is a lot more pleasing. One can almost call it a mellow take on the industrially brutalist look that BMW has adopted in the recent times, favoring sharp lines and hulking front profiles.
This doesn't feel too concept-y
BMW deserves special praise for reimagining the LED lights, which serve stealthy looks on the front with illuminated borderlines and a minimalist slender profile reminiscent of a pure sports car at the rear end. "The LED units, positioned on milled aluminum carriers, were custom developed for the BMW Concept Skytop, utilizing the latest technology and design for automotive headlights with the slimmest profile possible," says the carmaker.
Another noteworthy element is the fully retractable rear window. And since it's a concept, BMW went all-in with luxurious materials, covering the cabin space as well as the removable roof parts in leather. As expected, there's a special section in the luggage space to house the removable assembly. The paint job, which BMW refers to as "muted silver with chrome shadow effect," does justice to the car's sleek design language.
Powering the Skytop is the 617 hp, 4.4-liter M TwinPower V8 engine with turbocharge technology. BMW won't say if it harbors plans of turning the Skytop into a production car. But from the looks of it, there's nothing too over the top here in terms of the tech stack or engineering feasibility, so there's a high chance we might at least see its DNA in the coming years. Also, you don't just name-drop the iconic BMW 503 and Z8 as an inspiration for concept, showcase it on a big stage, and not make it unless you like to leave fans in an unpleasant state of yearning.