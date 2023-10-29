Why The BMW 3.0 CSL Was A Lot Cooler Than You Remember

BMW has had its fair share of wild cars over the past several decades, especially if you count any of the M-sport cars, like the M3, M5, and so on. But those cars are a somewhat more recent phenomenon in BMW's nearly century-long history, with M cars really starting to shine in the 1980s.

If you want to go back further to find something both truly special and truly crazy, look no further than the BMW 3.0 CSL (or Coupe, Sport, Lightweight). It was part luxury coupe and part bona fide race car. According to BMW, it won six European Touring Car Championship races in the 1970s.

If the wide body kit and huge wing didn't clue you in, the CSL's powerplant will. It's powered by a 3.0-liter inline-6 that generates 206 horsepower. At the time, it was the most powerful BMW engine the company had ever made. Better yet, the car weighed just under 2,800 pounds.