What Are Ryobi's Brushless Tools And Are They Any Good?

Shopping for tools can either be a straightforward process or one that requires a little research. Buying a new Philips screwdriver takes seconds. Choosing a new power tool, however, can be a little more complicated. Even if you know the brand, like if you're faithful to Ryobi, some things may throw you for a loop. For example, what exactly are you buying when you pick up Ryobi's brushless hammer drill or the brushless impact wrench?

You likely know what the tools themselves are, but what does a "brushless motor" mean? It's not listed with every Ryobi tool, such as the PCL265K12 impact wrench or the P519 reciprocating saw, so it must mean something. It actually means a lot, and it has everything to do with the tool's motor. Added to Ryobi's 18V ONE+ line in 2020, brushless technology results in a far more efficient and longer-lasting motor by relying on a circuit board to simplify a surprisingly complex process.

To best understand how a brushless tool works and why they've taken over the market, it's also best to know what a brushed motor was and why it's considered antiquated technology. Regardless of which system your power tool is using, it all starts with magnets that are ultimately responsible for the drill bit spinning or the saw blade reciprocating.