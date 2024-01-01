Ryobi Hammer Drill Vs. Impact Driver: Which Power Tool Is Right For You?

The power drill or driver is one of the most useful things you can have in your toolkit, but there are variations on the typical power drill. Two such types of drills are the hammer drill and impact driver, but discerning the differences proves to be more difficult than one would think. After all, it's power tools, not rocket science.

Ultimately, while hammer drills and impact drivers have similar applications in the sense they both drive fasteners or drill into heavier-duty materials, they are not the same thing and have different applications.

Ryobi is a solid brand of power tools for DIYers and has a pretty extensive catalog of power drills. If you've been searching around for a new Ryobi drill that can handle more heavy-duty jobs but have no idea which model to get, knowing the differences between the two is helpful.

Initially, upon visual appearance, the first thing you'll notice is that Ryobi impact drivers are often smaller, lending themselves better for close-quarters woodworking like installing cabinets. Other than the way they look, there are also a lot of functional differences between the two tools. We'll be examining the tool-only versions of the drills for the sake of price comparisons. If you already own other Ryobi One+ power tools, you can swap out the same voltage batteries you use for other tools.