Every Makita Battery Type Available In The US (And What To Use Them For)

There's a long list of things to consider before buying a Makita tool, especially if it's your first. One of those things is the battery type. Makita has three main tool lines for sale in the U.S. Each uses a different type of battery, and each type is made in different variations that can be used on every tool of the line, with the exception of some CXT tools, which can use some LXT batteries. And then there are the many unofficial adapters that let you use other manufacturers' batteries on your Makita tools and vice versa. We're going to ignore all that and focus on the four families of batteries that Makita officially sells in the United States.

We mentioned unofficial battery packs, but there are entire tool lines that aren't often on sale in the U.S. as well, the most famous of which is probably the G-Series. Those use different kinds of lithium ion batteries which, confusingly, are sold more or less everywhere. We're also going to ignore those, for the most part, since they're so rarely used. We'll also ignore the batteries that are simply not in use anymore. Finally, there's the fourth category of official Makita batteries that we will cover, called ConnectX. This line is not like the organized XGT, LXT, and CXT lines, being used instead as a catch-all category for really large batteries designed for prolonged outdoor use.