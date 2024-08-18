Everything You Need To Consider Before Buying Makita Tools
If you're trying to figure out which tool brand is best for you, there are several things you should consider. What types of tools does the brand offer? How expensive are they? What's the warranty and how is the maintenance? Additionally, once you choose a brand, you'll want to learn which battery system is best to invest in, especially since the lower voltage battery line tends to come with fewer tool options.
That said, Makita, adorned in its famous teal blue, is one of the more popular tool brands found at Home Depot ... among other places. Makita has a rich history of consistently producing upgraded versions of classic power tools and ones you didn't even know you needed. Moreover, if you maintain your Makita power tools, they'll pay for themselves with long-lasting performance.
However, before jumping on the Makita train, there are some things you need to assess to decide if the brand is right for you. Below is everything you need to know before you purchase any Makita tools, so you can be confident that you made the right choice.
A little bit about the tool company
It wasn't until nearly 50 years after the company was founded in 1915 that Makita even started making power tools. In fact, the company originally repaired and sold motors and lighting equipment, among other things. After that point, though, Makita got into the business of creating innovative tools, especially since the company was the first to put cordless drills and brushless impact drivers on the market. Moving forward, Makita's mission was all about what can set it apart from the other competitive tool companies such as Milwaukee and Ryobi.
Where other companies may cater to DIY renovators and mechanics, Makita also considers the needs of the hobbyists and outdoor communities. The tool company came out with its Outdoor Adventure line that makes outdoor activities like camping, hiking, and even off-grid living a bit easier. Additionally, within the many choices of useful Makita products that aren't tools, there's even a robotic vacuum that is powered by the 18V battery system. In fact, if there's a project, hobby, or activity you're involved in, chances are that Makita will have some type of tool to make it more enjoyable or manageable.
What types of tools Makita has
Makita sells several different types of tools from corded to pneumatic. The most popular type that many users tend to purchase is cordless. The brand has three cordless platforms, each with a different weight, size, power, and runtime. With cordless, though, you have more freedom to move around during jobs. However, a downside of cordless tends is, of course, battery life. Once your cordless power tools have drained the batteries, you have to wait for them to charge to continue with the project.
On that note, Makita also sells some of its more popular and powerful power tools in a corded option. Why use corded tools when there's a cordless counterpart? Some jobs require more power for longer periods of time, while sometimes a battery can't handle the load needed to complete the job. Makita also makes pneumatic tools such as air compressors, staplers, and nailers. However, be aware that if you're looking for air tools such as an impact gun or an air hammer, you won't find those in Makita's lineup.
Different battery systems
As stated above, Makita has created three battery systems for its cordless tools: CXT, LXT, and XGT. These batteries are integrated with cooling systems to help give them optimal performance and longer lifespans. They also come with impact resistance casings in case of accidental droppings or extreme conditions. The lowest, yet still powerful of the battery lines, is the 12V CXT, which comes with over 70 products in its system. You can find many useful tools in this line such as drills, box cutters, and some smaller yard equipment like grass shears and blowers.
The most popular battery line is the Makita 18V LXT system, which has over 350 products and counting. Within this line, you can find nearly every power tool you can think of from the Starlock oscillating tool to a fleet of lawnmowers. Some tools even come with 36V capabilities, meaning you insert two 18V batteries to get double the power. However, depending on the tool, sometimes you won't get double the runtime because the tool in question requires dual batteries simply for the power to run it.
Lastly, Makita sells its powerful 40V XGT system. This line has around 125 products as of 2024, but Makita is always adding to its stock. According to Makita, XGT tends to be for the more high-demand applications that would usually need either corded, gas, or air power to back it. Instead, the 40V batteries give the tool the same power with less hassle.
What about the warranty?
Specific to Makita's products, the company has implemented multiple warranties. It is important to note that most of these are limited. According to Makita, the warranties will not apply if, upon inspection, it is concluded that repairs have been attempted by external repairers, or alterations have been made. Additionally, they'll inspect if the tools have been abused, misused, or improperly maintained. In terms of pneumatic nailers, if dry regulated compressed air or air pressure exceeding the maximum allowance has been used, the warranty will be voided. Also, normal wear and tear on parts such as driver belts, rubber o-rings, and seals, among other parts, will not be replaced for free. It's also crucial to understand that if your lithium-ion tool fails from using a non-Makita battery, warranty limitations will take effect.
For Lithium-ion tools, batteries, chargers, and pneumatic nail guns, you'll get a three-year limited warranty from the date of purchase. Within those three years, once inspected, if any issues are caused by defective workmanship or material, Makita will repair or replace the item without charge. There is also a one-year limited warranty and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee on all Makita general products.
Makita has also implemented a two-year warranty on emissions related components such as the fuel metering system, the air induction system, the ignition system, and items used in the systems mentioned. Depending on the pneumatic tool you purchase, there may be more information about the two-year warranty in the annexed warranty sheet that comes with the product.
Where can you purchase Makita tools, and what about rebates?
The most common place to purchase Makita tools, especially if you want to see the tools in person, is going to be Home Depot. In fact, when you're browsing the tool aisles, it's hard to miss the bright teal against the Home Depot orange. However, you can't find Makita at Lowe's. But there are other places you can purchase the tools such as Tractor Supply, Acme Tools, and Amazon. If you want to find a specific product, you are encouraged to go directly to the Makita website, look for the tool, and click on the Buy Now button. From there, you'll see a Find Local tab and a View Online Tab. In the View Online option, you'll be able to click on the store and see the product page within that storefront.
Keep in mind too that Makita's website often offers eRebates on qualifying items — you just have to make sure you are following the instructions. First off, you'll want to make sure you are purchasing the correct qualifying product. For example, one eRebate option available from August 1st to October 31st of 2024 is to purchase the XCU03PT 36V LXT Brushless 14 Inch Chain Saw Kit. If you do and submit the rebate, you'll receive a free 18V LXT Bluetooth Job Site Speaker.
The catch, though, is that you need to make sure you are purchasing the tools from an authorized dealer to receive the rebate, like Home Depot, Amazon, or one of the other stores listed on Makita's website. After, follow the instructions and submit your rebate. You can do a maximum of five items per promotion with a total of 25 redemptions.
What are professional reviewers and everyday users saying
In many of the articles that SlashGear has done on Makita tools, an overwhelming number of products have had high ratings and positive reviews from both professional tool reviews and consumers. ProTool Reviews, a reputable online publication that is known for its expert knowledge of power tools, has tested many Makita products and given honest feedback. Some of the more current review articles and ratings have been the Makita 40V XGT Circular Saw Review with a 9.1 out of 10 score and the Makita Cordless Grease Gun with a 9.5 out of 10 score. On the other hand, in the publication's opinion, the Makita 18V X2 Battery Powered Blower only warranted an 8.1 due to the lack of power compared to other blowers on the market.
However, everyday users' opinions of the brand are equally important — they're the ones who are truly testing the tools' durability. On discussion forums like Reddit, where users speak their minds, some have said that Makita makes solid tools, even if there aren't as many trade-specific tools as other brands.