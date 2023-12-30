5 Most Useful Makita Products That Aren't Tools
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Makita is an incredibly well-known tool brand on par with Milwaukee and DeWalt. It makes everything from cordless power tools with three different battery platforms for your needs to tool accessories to give you a better experience at your job site or in your home shop. Makita has even created an outdoor adventure line for those who like to bring their tools to make camping or fishing a more enjoyable experience.
But did you know that Makita makes more than just tools? The company has experimented with different ideas, from a battery-powered e-bike to a microwave. However, sometimes the products that are produced only come in handy every once in a while. Based on reviews from professionals and customers who have tested and used these products, here are five of the most useful Makita products that are not tools. A more thorough explanation of this methodology can be found at the end of this list.
18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Fan Jacket
It can get a bit warm sometimes when working on projects, especially if you're outside in the sun. That is where Makita's Cordless Fan Jacket can help. On Amazon, it runs anywhere between $140 to $161 depending on size and retails for $248. At that price, the battery and charger are not included. However, it does run off an 18V LXT Lithium-Ion battery, which can give you up to 12 hours of run time on high if you are running the 5.0 Ah battery.
It has three airflow modes plus a turbo mode for quick cooling. According to an Amazon customer review, the white does a great job of reflecting the sun away from you, so you're sure to stay cool. You can also remove the zip-off sleeves if you find that the full jacket is constraining while you are trying to work. It does come with a three-year warranty for the fan unit and the electronics only. However, that warranty does not include the jacket itself or any batteries you plan to use with it.
Advanced ANSI 2 Impact-Rated Demolition Gloves
When you're doing a heavy-duty project, moving debris, or handling situations where bare hands would make it difficult, it's important to have gloves to protect your hands. Makita makes several styles of gloves, from the simple FitNit Nitrile Dipped Gloves to the Genuine Leather Cow Driver Gloves. However, the Makita Advanced ANSI 2 Impact-Rated Demolition Gloves have a tier rating for both protection and abrasion. On Amazon, these gloves cost $30.
ANSI stands for the cut-level rating of work gloves. Pro Tool Reviews states it as "how many grams of cutting load a glove can withstand from a shape blade before it gets penetrated." The Makita Advanced Demolition Gloves are an ANSI impact-rated level 2 and an ANSI abrasion-rated level 3. Even more, when you need to look up something on your phone, you don't need to take off your glove because they are touchscreen compatible. However, these gloves do not come with a warranty, so if they get torn, you'll need to buy a new pair or stitch them up yourself.
18V X2 LXT Brushless Cordless Robotic Vacuum
Makita has many styles of vacuums, and even though a robotic vacuum can't hold up to the traditional upright vacuum, according to Consumer Reports, it still has a place in the home. If you've always wanted to try out a robotic vacuum and are already invested in the Makita 18V battery system, then why not give Makita's Brushless Cordless Robotic Vacuum a try?
However, it's important to note that it is not a cheap investment. On Amazon, the vacuum runs for $1,550 without the kit and $1,830 with it. The kit contains two 18V batteries and the battery charger because the vacuum requires two 18V batteries to work, making it technically a 36V piece of technology.
According to Pro Tool Reviews, this vacuum has its perks. It has a cliff sensor, an ultrasonic sensor, a bumper sensor, and two running modes: random and pattern. It also holds more debris than its Roomba competitor because it is a bit bigger. However, that bigger size can make it difficult to get into some tighter spots.
18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Heated Blanket
Winters can be harsh, and the last thing you want is to find yourself in an emergency at home with no power or heat because a snowstorm rolled through. Makita has the 18V Heated Blanket that would be the perfect fix for that type of circumstance. On Amazon, the blanket costs $99 and retails at $150.
However, it does not come with a battery, so you'll need to already have access to one. According to some Amazon reviews, the heated area is a bit smaller than preferred, so know that this blanket is for the basics of keeping you warm in an emergency. For example, it would make a great accessory for your car's winter emergency kit.
It comes with the three standard settings — low, medium, and high — and can run up to 35 hours on the low setting while using an 18V LXT 6.0 Ah battery. The size is approximately 55 by 27 inches, which is plenty for one person to keep warm, especially if you use the snap buttons and strap to make the blanket wearable, allowing you to have your hands free. And most surprising of all, it is washer and dryer safe, so no worries if it gets a bit dirty.
ConnectX, LXT, LXT X2 and XGT Portable Backpack Power Supply
Power banks can be a timesaver, especially when you have a job that needs to be completed in a shorter amount of time. However, what can you do when your tool requires a lot of power that most power banks can't support? The Makita Portable Backpack Power Supply is the mother load of power banks because it can pack in four 18V batteries. This means that if you are running a tool that only requires one 18V battery, its run time will be four times longer than usual. Same with the 36V battery required tools, but their run time will be two times the amount.
This power bank, including an 18V X2 adapter, costs nearly $700 on Amazon and does not come with the batteries or the 18V adapter. According to Pro Tool Reviews, this power supply is unlike most other power banks out there. Instead of having to recharge the backpack after the power has been depleted, you can simply switch out one or all of the batteries for a refreshed charge. You can also remove the pack from the backpack mode and use it as a standalone power bank. It's definitely pricy but extremely functional for anyone running the 18V Makita battery system.
How were these products chosen
The Makita products in this article were chosen based on professional reviews from Pro Tool Reviews, a reputable publication in the industry, and high reviews from consumers who have used the items in their everyday lives. These products have a functional place in the Makita line even if they are not considered tools, especially since most of them still use the batteries required for many of Makita's tools. Furthermore, each item discussed is readily available on Amazon or Mikita's website through the "Buy Now" option.