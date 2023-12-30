5 Most Useful Makita Products That Aren't Tools

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Makita is an incredibly well-known tool brand on par with Milwaukee and DeWalt. It makes everything from cordless power tools with three different battery platforms for your needs to tool accessories to give you a better experience at your job site or in your home shop. Makita has even created an outdoor adventure line for those who like to bring their tools to make camping or fishing a more enjoyable experience.

But did you know that Makita makes more than just tools? The company has experimented with different ideas, from a battery-powered e-bike to a microwave. However, sometimes the products that are produced only come in handy every once in a while. Based on reviews from professionals and customers who have tested and used these products, here are five of the most useful Makita products that are not tools. A more thorough explanation of this methodology can be found at the end of this list.