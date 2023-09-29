The Makita Product That Made The Vacuum Even More Mobile
Human-operated vacuum cleaners generally come in two flavors: standalone models with a dust collection bag built into the body, and two-part models with a separate hose and base. The problem with the former is that a big, chunky vacuum body can't be easily maneuvered into tight nooks.
The latter may have more flexibility and attachment options, but it's still bound by an unwieldy power cord. For the greatest amount of maneuverability, flexibility, and overall mobility, you need a vacuum cleaner that's neither tied down by outlets, nor oversized.
As it so happens, power tools manufacturer Makita, which also designs equipment custodial solutions, has a line of products that combine all of those needs into the optimal vacuum cleaning experience. It turns out the solution was staring us in the face: mounting the base onto a battery-charged backpack, "Ghostbusters"-style. Thus, the Makita Cordless Backpack Vacuums are born. They may not be able to bust ghosts, but they can bust the heck out of dust.
Lightweight, high efficiency vacuum
Makita's line of Cordless Backpack Vacuums are designed to provide optimal comfort and reach when on the hunt for dust, dirt, and particulates. Utilizing a compact design, the back-mounted pack can hold all the dust you can find without weighing you down. This is also aided by the pack's ergonomic design, which features both padded shoulder straps and a waist belt to keep the pack firmly adhered to you as you clean.
What makes the backpack vacuums especially efficient compared to a traditional vacuum is the fact that, as the name implies, they're completely cord-free. Rather than needing to plug into a wall outlet (and sucking up way too much power, as some vacuums tend to), all operations are handled via the pack's 18V lithium-ion batteries.
Depending on the power settings you use, you can get around 45 minutes to two hours of operation on a single charge. Thanks to a built-in cooling fan, the batteries can be fully fast-charged in around 45 minutes. The batteries can also be quickly swapped out and charged separately with a Makita charger, so if you run dry, you can just slap in a fresh pair to keep cleaning while the first pair juice back up.
Makita offers a variety of models on its online storefront with different carrying capacities and included accessories, so you can always find the right backpack vacuum for you.