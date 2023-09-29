The Makita Product That Made The Vacuum Even More Mobile

Human-operated vacuum cleaners generally come in two flavors: standalone models with a dust collection bag built into the body, and two-part models with a separate hose and base. The problem with the former is that a big, chunky vacuum body can't be easily maneuvered into tight nooks.

The latter may have more flexibility and attachment options, but it's still bound by an unwieldy power cord. For the greatest amount of maneuverability, flexibility, and overall mobility, you need a vacuum cleaner that's neither tied down by outlets, nor oversized.

As it so happens, power tools manufacturer Makita, which also designs equipment custodial solutions, has a line of products that combine all of those needs into the optimal vacuum cleaning experience. It turns out the solution was staring us in the face: mounting the base onto a battery-charged backpack, "Ghostbusters"-style. Thus, the Makita Cordless Backpack Vacuums are born. They may not be able to bust ghosts, but they can bust the heck out of dust.