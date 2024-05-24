Makita XGT Vs LXT Vs CXT Systems: What's The Difference?

Makita is well known among professionals and DIY hobbyists for its range of reliable, top-performing power tools. Since the company's first battery-powered tool in 1978, Makita has grown into a world-leading provider of cordless power tools, set to compete against corded and gas-powered equipment.

Some of the many technologies that make Makita unique are its XGT, LXT, and CXT battery systems. The batteries promise industry-leading charging times and are designed with advanced technologies such as cooling systems to deliver optimal performance. Built with impact-resistance casing, the batteries are guaranteed to keep your tools safe, even under extreme conditions.

LXT was the first technology to be introduced back in 2005, which like the other technologies, now has an increasing number of compatible products. Given the systems' similar names, it's easy to get confused about what each of them has to offer. Let's explore the major differences between Makita's three main battery systems so you know what tools belong in each category and what benefits to expect from each.