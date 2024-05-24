Makita XGT Vs LXT Vs CXT Systems: What's The Difference?
Makita is well known among professionals and DIY hobbyists for its range of reliable, top-performing power tools. Since the company's first battery-powered tool in 1978, Makita has grown into a world-leading provider of cordless power tools, set to compete against corded and gas-powered equipment.
Some of the many technologies that make Makita unique are its XGT, LXT, and CXT battery systems. The batteries promise industry-leading charging times and are designed with advanced technologies such as cooling systems to deliver optimal performance. Built with impact-resistance casing, the batteries are guaranteed to keep your tools safe, even under extreme conditions.
LXT was the first technology to be introduced back in 2005, which like the other technologies, now has an increasing number of compatible products. Given the systems' similar names, it's easy to get confused about what each of them has to offer. Let's explore the major differences between Makita's three main battery systems so you know what tools belong in each category and what benefits to expect from each.
XGT: Makita's most intense battery system
XGT is Makita's most powerful battery system, featuring robust 40V lithium-Ion batteries that work with a range of 40V and 80V products (its 80V tools use two 40V batteries). The system is designed for use in many of Makita's heavy-duty products, including circular saws, impact wrenches, and chain saws.
Powered by brushless motors with increased copper windings, the more than 125 XGT tools are built to last and outperform corded and gas solutions. Despite their high-power output, the 40V XGT batteries provide sufficient battery life and charging times, with the 2.5Ah battery taking only 28 minutes to charge. XGT batteries have safety features to prevent overheating and overloading, including real-time heat monitoring. The batteries are also capable of digitally communicating with the tools they're used in, offering increased battery life during heavy-duty work.
XGT batteries can withstand all types of conditions, so you can work safely on any job site. Featuring a triple-layer structure for water and dust resistance plus a strong outer casing to prevent damage when impacted, you can rest assured that XGT batteries are safe in the harshest of environments.
LXT: Makita's most popular battery system
Makita describes its LXT system as the "world's largest compatible cordless tool system powered by 18V slide-style batteries". If you're regularly involved with the power tools industry, you'll know Makita isn't alone in offering interchangeable 18V batteries. Take Ryobi, for instance, with its ONE+ battery system for crafting enthusiasts and handymen alike. With many power tool companies offering similar 18V systems, what makes Makita stand out from the crowd?
Many of Makita's LXT tools have brushless motors that run contact-free, which enable them to run more efficiently and remain cooler. Paired with a built-in cooling fan in the battery charging system for industry-leading charging times, it's easy to see why Makita is ranked as one of our best major power tool brands.
The LXT system is compatible with over 325 Makita tools, making it the largest interchangeable battery system the company has to offer. And just as with the XGT system, Makita has 36V tools that take two 18V batteries. With 18V technology designed for professional use, Makita delivers unmatched performance that any DIY enthusiast will relish.
CXT: Makita's system for smaller tools
Not all tasks require high-power tools. That's where Makita's CXT battery system comes in, specifically designed for its more than 70 12V tools. For jobs where precision matters, the CXT tools are compact and well-balanced so you can tackle awkward places with great accuracy. Ergonomics are also prioritized, so you can use CXT tools for long periods without strain.
Like Makita's other systems, the batteries easily slide onto appliances and can be swapped with other compatible power tools. The difference with the CXT system is batteries can't be doubled up, as they're meant for smaller, compact tools.
The CXT range can be used with either 1.5Ah, 2.0Ah, or 4.0Ah batteries, and it offers charging times as fast as 22 minutes. The batteries can withstand extreme temperatures and, according to Makita, can operate at -20 degrees Celsius.
CXT batteries also feature a handy four-stage LED indicator which addresses the current level of energy. On the whole, the CXT battery range features Makita's superior performance while remaining small and portable.