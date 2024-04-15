5 Ryobi ONE+ Battery-Powered Tools Crafting Enthusiasts Need To Know About

One of the big selling points of products offered by hardware brand Ryobi is its ONE+ universal battery system. Every single tool, product, and device in the ONE+ ecosystem utilizes the same battery pack, which means if you already have a couple of ONE+ batteries, you can use one and charge the other while you work, allowing you to get the most from the Ryobi tools you own. Not only is this a nifty system in general, but depending on what tools you're using, it can also be a big labor and time saver.

For example, do you like to engage in a bit of home crafting, such as gluing decorations together, sanding wood, or soldering small electronics? Normally, getting corded tools together for these various tasks would take up a lot of real estate on your workbench, not to mention result in a bunch of tangled power cables. If you're looking to save some space on your crafting table, there are a handful of tools in Ryobi's ONE+ framework that you can power up with the same battery pack.