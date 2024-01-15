Ryobi Tools Must-Haves For Crafts And Hobby Enthusiasts
While the Ryobi brand might be known for its tools used for woodworking or tending to a garden, the manufacturer has much more to offer. Outside of power tools, there are a few things you can pick up for arts and crafts that you might be surprised to see Ryobi carrying. To top it all off, a lot of tools are affordable to the basic DIYer, so there's no need to fear breaking the bank.
Everything on this list is a high-quality product backed by strong user reviews. They can also be easily located at Home Depot in-store or online, so you don't have to fret if you don't have a store near you. As with many tools, you'll get a bit of use out of everything on this list for more than just crafting. This means you'll get some added bang for your buck, something that's always appreciated when making a purchase. There will be a more in-depth explanation of why these products were chosen at the end of the list.
USB Lithium Glue Pen Kit
Doing small crafting projects will often require the use of glue at some point, and if you want to be well prepared for that scenario, you can grab the Ryobi USB Lithium Glue Pen kit. This costs $49.97 from Home Depot, which might seem a tad pricy at first glance. For the price, you'll get the glue pen, the USB battery, and a charging cable. The glue pen heats up in less than 30 seconds, so you should be ready to go quickly if you need to use it. When not in use, the pen sits on a drip tray that ensures you won't be making a mess in your work area.
The 104 user reviews for Ryobi's glue pen are very solid at 4.5/5 on Home Depot's website. While the price tag might be higher than you'd expect, reviewers note it heats up fast and gets the job done — everything you can hope for from a product like this. If you're making a lot of crafts, it'll eventually end up paying for itself. The pen is backed by a two-year manufacturer's warranty.
ONE+ 18V 120-Watt Cordless Soldering Iron Topper Kit
Sometimes, you need to work with wires while tinkering, and that's where a soldering iron comes into play. Soldering itself is a simple task, but you'll want to make sure you get a decent iron to make the process easier. The Ryobi 18V cordless kit comes with everything you need for $78.97. For the price, you get the cleaning sponge, charging station, and the iron itself.
This is part of the Ryobi ONE+ line, so you do get added versatility in the way of being able to use another Ryobi ONE+ 18V battery to charge the soldering iron. Its cordless nature allows you to transport it all around, too, so there's no need to be tethered to a wall outlet at all times.
This is another Ryobi product with high user scores — 4.4/5 on Home Depot's website, based on 84 reviews. The soldering iron can heat to 900 degrees Fahrenheit in about a minute and a half, so there's not a lot of downtime. If you run into any problems with the kit, it's covered by Ryobi's three-year manufacturer's warranty.
ONE+ 18V Cordless LED Magnifying Clamp Light Kit
Having the right tools to work on a project is one thing, but you can't ever discount the need for good lighting. Ryobi has a cordless LED magnifying light that'll come in handy in many ways. This light attaches directly to your desk, and on top of it acting as a light source, it also gives you better visibility of what you're working on. This light is part of the ONE+ Ryobi line, so you can save quite a bit of cash — going from $99 to $49.97 — if you already have an 18V Ryobi battery handy.
The Ryobi light is very well-liked by owners as it holds a 4.8/5 rating on Home Depot's website based on over 400 reviews. The product is backed by a three-year manufacturer's warranty, so it can end up being an easier pill to swallow if the high price tag for the bundle has you concerned. For anybody doing a lot of crafting, it's easy to envision this light being worth it in the long run.
ONE+ 18V Cordless Heat Gun
Ryobi makes a heat gun that's nice to have around to speed up the drying process that'll either let you get back to work quicker or finish off the project you've been working on. It can get up to 875 degrees Fahrenheit and heats in about 10 seconds, so it's more than enough for whatever DIY crafting you're tackling. If you're trying to hit a specific spot, you can pop on the concentrator nozzle and give special attention to a certain area that needs drying. You can pick up the Ryobi heat gun from Home Depot for $79, where it has a 4.1/5 rating from 562 buyers.
The major downside to point out here is the fact the price only includes the tool itself, which means the battery and charger are sold separately. This is part of the ONE+ 18V line, so you can reuse your Ryobi chargers and batteries if they are part of the same ecosystem. Some buyers do note it doesn't hold a charge as long as they'd like, so maybe having a second battery around wouldn't be the worst idea.
USB Lithium Power Cutter Kit
Working with materials that are difficult to cut no longer has to be if you pick up the Ryobi Lithium Power Cutter. Cardboard, plastic, carpet, and rubber should all be a breeze for this cutter, according to Ryobi. Judging by the 4.4/5 rating from 443 reviews on Home Depot's website, buyers largely agree and are pleased with the purchase. Some reviewers do note it's a bit clunky for them to hold and use at the same time, so your mileage may vary in terms of how comfortable it is to use.
This will cost you $59.97 from Home Depot, so it's far pricier than buying something like a box cutter if you're working with cardboard. However, you'll get a lot more mileage out of this, and the price includes a battery and a charger. Unfortunately, this doesn't carry the ONE+ branding, so you do lose out on the versatility offered by being part of that line. It's backed by a two-year manufacturer's warranty in case you run into any problems using the power cutter.
Why were these Ryobi tools picked?
Each tool on this list will make your arts and crafts projects a lot easier to complete. Every one of them is readily available from Home Depot either online or in-store, and with this being Ryobi, none of them will put too much of a hurt on your wallet. While Ryobi might have the pricing of a budget brand, it's a highly reliable option for many buyers.
This list shows Ryobi covers a wide range of areas with its tools, so those who indulge in arts and crafts shouldn't feel like they have to spend a ton of money to take on their projects. Many of the items are backed by lengthy warranties, so if something ends up breaking even after a year, you can likely grab a replacement.