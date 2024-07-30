6 Makita Tools Every Home Mechanic Would Love To Have In Their Tool Kit

Makita's 18V LXT High-Pressure Inflator, available from Home Depot for $189, is one of the most underrated Makita tools you can have in a home garage. Most of us have a larger air compressor at home to provide compressed air for pneumatic tools and inflating tires. However, having a portable inflator is invaluable when someone calls for help with a low tire or if you don't want to stretch an air hose out to the driveway.

The Makita High-Pressure Inflator weighs just 4.6 pounds without the battery, and 6.1 pounds with the 18V LXT battery attached. Its compact 12.5-inch length, 4.25-inch width, and 9.13-inch height allows it to easily fit into the back or front floorboard of most vehicles. With a maximum output of 160 PSI, the cordless Makita inflator provides sufficient pressure to inflate common bicycle, car, truck, and trailer tires to their required specifications. It's also useful for Presta valve-equipped tires, inflated sports balls, and beach balls with the included adapters.

From experience, using a cordless inflator to inflate an extremely low tire can take several minutes, but the Makita unit relieves you from the worry of over-inflation with its auto-stop feature. Simply set the unit to the desired pressure and wait for it to stop. Or, you can keep an eye on the back-lit pressure gauge if you don't trust the auto-stop.