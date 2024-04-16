Here's Why Can't You Find Makita Tools At Lowe's

Every consumer has their preferences, including when it comes to power tools. Where one may love Milwaukee, another may be fiercely loyal to Ryobi. The same goes for the retailers where they shop, which may depend on demographics. For example, according to a CivicScience survey, younger shoppers are more likely to shop at Lowe's. That data may correlate to the notion that younger DIYers are less likely to be using Makita brand tools. What's the relationship between the two?

Lowe's doesn't carry Makita tools. But then again, Makita isn't sold everywhere. While it may seem counterproductive to eliminate the brand from a major retailer, it's far from a new concept. However, there was a time when Lowe's stocked its shelves with Makita tools, so the question remains why the big box retailer stopped offering the Japanese brand.

Unfortunately, the answer has never been clear. Neither Lowe's nor Makita ever explained why the relationship ended. However, fellow superstore Home Depot has Makita in stock. If you're willing to cut with Lowe's, you can pledge loyalty to Makita at Home Deport or some other physical or online stores that stock the familiar teal branding.