Here's Why Can't You Find Makita Tools At Lowe's
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Every consumer has their preferences, including when it comes to power tools. Where one may love Milwaukee, another may be fiercely loyal to Ryobi. The same goes for the retailers where they shop, which may depend on demographics. For example, according to a CivicScience survey, younger shoppers are more likely to shop at Lowe's. That data may correlate to the notion that younger DIYers are less likely to be using Makita brand tools. What's the relationship between the two?
Lowe's doesn't carry Makita tools. But then again, Makita isn't sold everywhere. While it may seem counterproductive to eliminate the brand from a major retailer, it's far from a new concept. However, there was a time when Lowe's stocked its shelves with Makita tools, so the question remains why the big box retailer stopped offering the Japanese brand.
Unfortunately, the answer has never been clear. Neither Lowe's nor Makita ever explained why the relationship ended. However, fellow superstore Home Depot has Makita in stock. If you're willing to cut with Lowe's, you can pledge loyalty to Makita at Home Deport or some other physical or online stores that stock the familiar teal branding.
What tool brands can you buy at Lowe's?
Makita may be a high-end brand of tool, but being a Lowe's customer doesn't mean you can't still enjoy durable, quality tools. On the contrary, Lowe's is stocked with well-known tool brands you can trust on your next DIY or big home improvement project.
Searching for power drills at Lowe's or on Lowes.com brings up names like DeWalt, Skil, Craftsman, Kobalt, and Black+Decker. The quality difference between Makita and brands like DeWalt and Craftsman isn't too noticeable, so it may come down to the warranty. As it happens, DeWalt and Makita share a similar three-year limited warranty for most of their tools. Some Black+Decker products also have a three-year warranty
While you can't take advantage of Makita's proprietary STAR protection computer controls or LXT Lithium-Ion batteries, which enhance each tool's durability, longevity, and efficiency, Lowe's does its best to keep up with other trusted, award-winning brands like DeWalt.
Where can you buy Makita tools?
You can find a healthy supply of Makita tools in your local Home Depot and an even bigger inventory on HomeDepot.com. If you're not a fan of Home Depot or don't have one nearby, you may still have some options if Makita is the way you want to go.
One of the most convenient alternatives is Amazon. A search for Makita there brings up a wall of different tools, from the brand's Lithium-Ion Cordless Multi-Tool to its Lithium-Ion Cordless Vacuum. When shopping on Amazon, there's at least one important caveat: you're not always guaranteed to be buying from Makita directly. Third-party sellers and drop-shippers are rampant on the digital platform, so always be mindful of who you're buying your new Makita tools from.
Maybe you're not a fan of the online shopping experience and want to feel and observe the tool before buying it. Though Lowe's is out of the picture, Ace Hardware shouldn't be. While there's less of a guarantee for inventory than a big box retailer or Amazon, Ace Hardware also carries Makita tools. With an online inventory check, you can check what tools are available at your local Ace Hardware to save you a fruitless trip.
Perform a Google search for Makita tools, and you'll see websites like AliExpress.com and Acme Tools. Should you decide to shop with a third-party retailer, be mindful of who's selling the product and of the warranties and guarantees you're provided.