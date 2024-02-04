Here's Why You Can't Buy Makita Tools At Menards

While many consumers turn to Home Depot or Lowes for their power tools needs, if you live in the midwest United States, your go-to home improvement retailer is likely Menards. The family-owned retailer — founded in Eau Claire, Wisconsin — may be smaller than its big-box counterparts, but it certainly stands up to them in product selection. From building materials to lighting solutions, Menards is stocked with the essentials needed to complete that long-awaited DIY project.

Unless you prefer to use Makita tools, that is. Search for power tools on Menards' website and you'll find recognizable names like Bosch and Black+Decker. Absent from that list is Makita, the Japanese-based power tool company known for its high-quality construction and lengthy warranties. It's not unthinkable that a store may not carry a specific brand. Menards has an in-house brand, Masterforce, and it would likely want to keep a bigger focus on that and not divide its own market with a well-known, high-quality product line.

Luckily, if you're insistent on sticking with Makita's long-lasting tools, you can easily find them elsewhere.