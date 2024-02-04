Here's Why You Can't Buy Makita Tools At Menards
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While many consumers turn to Home Depot or Lowes for their power tools needs, if you live in the midwest United States, your go-to home improvement retailer is likely Menards. The family-owned retailer — founded in Eau Claire, Wisconsin — may be smaller than its big-box counterparts, but it certainly stands up to them in product selection. From building materials to lighting solutions, Menards is stocked with the essentials needed to complete that long-awaited DIY project.
Unless you prefer to use Makita tools, that is. Search for power tools on Menards' website and you'll find recognizable names like Bosch and Black+Decker. Absent from that list is Makita, the Japanese-based power tool company known for its high-quality construction and lengthy warranties. It's not unthinkable that a store may not carry a specific brand. Menards has an in-house brand, Masterforce, and it would likely want to keep a bigger focus on that and not divide its own market with a well-known, high-quality product line.
Luckily, if you're insistent on sticking with Makita's long-lasting tools, you can easily find them elsewhere.
Where can you buy Makita tools?
Funnily enough, Lowes also doesn't carry Makita products. Thankfully, there are still plenty of locations offering Makita's line of durable and trusted power tools.
If you like to get your hands on a tool before buying it, you can head to your local Home Depot and check out its wall of Makita products. From cordless reciprocating saws to simple driver-drill kits, the Home Depot is not light on Makita options. If Ace Hardware is a little more convenient or you enjoy reaping the perks of the Ace Rewards program, you can find a decent selection. Being smaller than Home Depot, though, you may be more limited in your options.
Don't want to leave the house but need a new Makita product soon? The brand has its own Amazon store, where it sells virtually its entire line, from lawnmowers to commercial-grade metal saws and hammer drills.
What tool brands can you buy at Menards?
Whether Menards is the most convenient home improvement store for you or you're loyal to the family-owned brand currently owned by its founder John Menard Jr., you may choose to shop exclusively at one of the company's 330-plus stores. If that's the case, then you still have several brands at your disposal.
The most prominent brand of power tool at Menards is Masterforce, which, again, is the retailer's house brand. According to Pro Tool Reviews, the brand has always offered good quality products, but it wasn't until the shift to its 20V and 20V Boost lines that it became better suited for DIYers.
Additional to Masterforce, Menards carries options from Black+Decker, Tool Shop, Performax, Skil, Worx, Bosch, Senco, and North Tech. While Masterforce tools are guaranteed to be found at physical Menards locations, some of these alternative brands may be only available through the company's official website or at select physical locations. Always check approximate inventory levels using the website's search, and be sure to set the search parameters to look at your local store.