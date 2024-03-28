5 Underrated Tools You Can Find From Makita
Makita's ever-growing range of cordless tools can be hard to keep track of for DIY enthusiasts. But some tools stand out from the crowd and should be tools every handyman owns. There may be tools you didn't know existed, or there may be a better model available than the one you're currently using.
Producing its first power tool in 1958, Makita quickly became recognized across the globe for its superior range of power tools. After developing its first battery-powered tool in 1978, Makita introduced its groundbreaking LXT technology in 2005, which would go on to revolutionize the cordless tools world. Offering ultra-fasting charging times, a battery-cooling system, and double the motor life, Makita's LXT technology helped many to ditch their corded or gas-powered tools with a portable alternative.
We'll be taking a look at what Makita tools deserve your attention, according to experts from ProToolReviews and other sites. A more detailed explanation of our methodology can be found at the end of this article.
Let's explore some great Makita tools you may be missing out on.
DTM52 Multi Tool LXT
Instead of owning several tools for different purposes, why not get a tool that can do everything? Makita's DTM52 Multi Tool LXT is the holy grail of tools for all your handyman needs. The multi-tool offers everything from plunge cutting to polishing to sanding. Switching blades between applications is easy thanks to the toolless blade switching mechanism, which makes the DTM52 Multi Tool a must-have for efficient DIY work.
The applications for the DTM52 are endless, which can help you save money on Makita tools. You can use the multi-tool for deep plunge and metal cutting, sanding (including sanding corners), and removing grout from bathroom tiles. To prevent you from injury and strain at work, the DTM52 has been made with ergonomics in mind, with a rubber-coated handle and Anti-Vibration Technology (AVT) to reduce vibration when in use.
With a variable speed control, you can adjust the oscillation speed depending on your current job. You can also attach a Makita vacuum cleaner for collecting dust while sanding. Overall, the DTM52 is an essential tool that can save you both time and storage space.
XPK01Z Cordless 3‑1/4 Planer
The XPK01Z 3-1/4" Planer is another top-tier product in Makita's cordless tools lineup. The planer is capable of shaving wood 3-1/4" wide and can cut through 5/64" of thickness in one pass. Delivering speeds of up to 15,000 RPM, the XPK01Z offers top power while protecting its blades with a spring-loaded stand. Thanks to its aluminum base, the planer delivers both precision and consistency, so you can smooth rough surfaces effortlessly.
The planer is powered by Makita's 18V Lithium-Ion battery, which easily slides onto the planer and delivers some of the fastest charging times on the market. The XPK01Z isn't too heavy either, weighing 7.4 pounds, so you can easily use the planer for long periods without strain. There are also rubberized grips on the front and back for extra comfort.
As well as the ultra-fast charging times, the planer is compatible with Makita's Star Protection 18V batteries. Star Protection constantly monitors the tool to check for signs of overheating or overcharging, so you work safer. The XPK01Z is a brilliant portable option if you're short of a power source, and it will help you be more productive when completing DIY carpentry jobs.
DMP181 Inflator LXT
If you're tired of manually pumping bicycle or car tires, Makita's DMP181 inflator is a great time-saving alternative to take the effort and time out of filling tires. The battery-powered inflator can be used with all vehicle types, including HGVs, and can pump other inflatables like sports balls.
The DMP181 offers a pressure of 160 PSI — 40 more than its predecessor, the DMP180 – and you can switch between three pressure settings depending on your application. Most impressively, the inflator automatically stops pumping air when the desired pressure level is reached. If you do over-inflate, there is an air-release capsule you can trigger with a button on the side of the inflator.
If you're working in poorly lit areas, the DMP181 features a backlit screen and built-in LED light for working in all conditions. The 25-1/2" hose length also offers great maneuverability for working in tight or awkward spaces. If you run into any issues, the Makita DMP181 inflator is covered by a three-year warranty.
DHP482 Combi Drill
Makita's DHP482 Combi Drill is one of its most cost-effective tools for all drilling and screw-driving applications. The combi drill features two speed settings and can deliver a maximum torque of 62Nm, making it one of Makita's most powerful general purpose combi drills. The versatile tool features 21 torque settings for effortless use with different materials, and the 4-pole motor can help provide ample torque even at low power levels.
The DHP482 is built with Makita's Extreme Protection Technology (XPT), which is ideal for use in harsh working environments. XPT also delivers better water resistance and dust protection for better tool endurance. Another top inclusion is Makita's improved battery system, which automatically stops the power if the battery level is low. Weighing under four pounds, the tool is the ultimate compact combi drill for DIY work around the house.
For heavy-duty work, you may want to consider more powerful builds such as the DHP486 or DHP458 for peak performance. But for general purpose work, the DHP482 is a combi drill any handyman should own, offering ample power at a reasonable cost.
XSH03Z 18V Brushless 6-1/2 Circular Saw
If you're looking to make woodworking less of a hassle, the XSH03Z 6-1/2" Circular Saw offers an impressive build quality for effortless trimming and cutting. While you may be tempted to choose a 7-1/4" circular saw for better efficiency, both saws require two cuts through 4x4 material. Weighing significantly lighter than Makita's XSH01 7-1/4" saw with a cheaper price tag, the XSH03Z promises the best bang for your buck.
The saw's motor delivers speeds of 5,000 RPM for efficient cutting with a 3-light LED system to indicate the battery level. The XSH03Z features Makita's impressive Automatic Speed Change mechanism, which adjusts the torque and speed depending on the stress the blade is under. This is great for pushing the saw through rougher materials, preventing the blade from binding up or stopping.
Belonging to Makita's LXT range, the circular saw is powered by an 18V Lithium-Ion battery with built-in battery protection and industry-leading charging times. With a performance that matches the XSH01 7-1/4" saw and a competitive price of $199.99, the XSH03Z is a must-have for efficient cutting.
Methodology
We've chosen these underrated tools using the opinions of experts in the industry from credible sites like ProToolReviews. These tools offer something more than what you may expect and hold up well against their competition. We've also researched user reviews from Amazon to pick the best tools of the bunch, given Makita's expanding tool range. Item specifics, such as weight, dimensions, and torque settings, have been collected from Makita's website to give you a clear idea of what to expect.