Things You Need To Know Before Using An Orbital Polisher On Your Car

There are two primary types of machine polishers for cars: rotary and orbital. The former is no different from a typical angle grinder and has a spindle and pad that rotate together in a single direction. On the other hand, orbital polishers may sometimes look like dual-action sanders, but it has a pad and backing plate that spin at different axes than the spindle.

The market is brimming with many orbital polishers. Still, the most cost-effective solution is the dual-action random orbital polisher, more popularly known in the professional detailing industry as the DA polisher. The difference between a fixed orbital polisher (the type you see at the detailing aisle at Target or Costco) and a DA polisher is how the pad spins.

KULLAPONG PARCHERAT/Shutterstock

In a DA polisher, the pad spins on an offset axis than the spindle, creating a more efficient looping pattern over the paint. According to Turtle Wax, DA polishers are ideal for novice detailers and are the easiest to use without fear of "burning down" the finish. Moreover, the orbital motion and non-gear-driven motor of most DA polishers also mean the tool will stall when applying too much pressure as you work over the paint, preventing too much heat from damaging the finish.