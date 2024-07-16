Every Major Cordless Ratchet Wrench Brand, Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cordless ratchet wrenches fill a very specific niche in the toolbox, regardless of whether that toolbox is in a professional service garage or under a cabinet in an apartment. The right-angle design of the tool, paired with its inherent lower torque, make cordless ratchet wrenches perfect for tedious jobs that require the removal or installation of several fasteners. While an impact wrench or more powerful drill/driver are more appropriate for bigger jobs, a cordless ratchet wrench makes work in tight areas a lot less frustrating to deal with.

There are a number of factors one should consider when shopping for a cordless ratchet — things like power, value, battery life, comfort, weight, drive size, and features, for example. And while individual tools under a single brand name might have some differences, design choices are often seen repeated in a product line from these toolmakers.

We've ranked the major cordless ratchet wrench brands using those metrics alongside things like user ratings and feedback, YouTube reviews, input from local mechanics, and my personal experience with several of these brands as a former ASE certified automotive technician with over fifteen years in the industry. We've also included a suggestion from each brand; not necessarily the best cordless ratchet available, but a highlight from the toolmaker. And, as always, keep in mind that there are hundreds of cordless ratchet wrenches from dozens of brands out there, so even the tools at the bottom of our ranking are still worth looking into.