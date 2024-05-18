Every Major Tool Chest Brand Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're a professional mechanic or a weekend do-it-yourself enthusiast, a tool chest is an investment worth making. The ability to organize and quickly access one's tools is a life-changer, and there are chests for every space from shop to closet. The problem lies in the variety, as dozens of brands vie for one's tool storage dollar, and Amazon even has knockoffs to compete with. Fortunately, SlashGear is here to help with a ranking of major tool chest brands.

To rank them, we'll talk about some features that the best brands of tool chests share and whether price equals quality (it doesn't). While different chests address the needs of mechanics, woodworkers, homeowners, and construction laborers/contractors, we'll rank the brands based on overall quality, features, value, and variety to accommodate those different users. We'll also provide a link to a solid pick from each brand.

Our rankings are based on customer feedback, opinions of forum users, YouTube reviews, and the author's experience in several auto shops. As always, remember that there are a huge number of tool chests out there, so even the lowest-ranking brands on our list are still good choices.