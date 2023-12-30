5 Must-Have Lowe's Tools For Every Home Garage
Even if you primarily use your garage as a place to store your car, there are certain implements that you just kind of expect to source in a garage. Whether you consider yourself particularly handy or not, there will almost always be times where you'll need to perform some manner of physical task, which is when you'll instinctively head into the garage to grab the right tool.
Of course, if you haven't bothered to buy any tools for your garage, those important household tasks are going to go undone, at least until you can work up the courage to bother your neighbors. In lieu of that, you should visit your local Lowe's Home Improvement to pick up a few essential implements for your budding garage tool kit. If you're going to start with anything, you should start with these five tools, each one less than $200 and highly regarded by Lowe's shoppers.
Kobalt 16-oz Smooth Face Steel Head Steel Claw Hammer
If ever there were a signature tool of the classic garage toolbox, it would be the hammer. It's one of those tools that you never think you're going to need until you do, whether it's for pounding stuff or pulling nails out. If you want a hammer, try Kobalt's Steel Head Claw Hammer.
This 16-oz hammer is forged from a single piece of steel to ensure that it won't shake itself to pieces with every pound. Additionally, the head features a rim temper to ensure that whatever you do pound with it won't chip or pall. If you have trouble setting nails, this hammer has a magnetic nail starter in the head, allowing you to load up a nail and line up your stroke without worrying about missing.
The Kobalt Steel Head Claw Hammer is available at Lowe's for $17.98, where it has a user rating of 4.7 out of 5. The most popular feature of this hammer is, of course, the magnetic nail starter, which several users have found invaluable for setting up nails on tricky surfaces like vertical wooden boards. Users also appreciate the side-head nail puller, which makes it easier to pull nails in tight spaces.
CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt Max 1/2-inch Cordless Drill
Any proper household has a lot of drilling and fastening happening on a semi-regular basis, whether you're drilling holes for a D.I.Y. project or fastening bolts on large appliances. Whatever the pursuit, don't bruise your wrists doing it by hand. Try the CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Drill.
This combination drill and driver features a two-speed gearbox, spinning up to speeds ranging from 0-350 and 0-1,500 RPM. The front bit features a half-inch keyless chuck for easy bit swapping, which can accommodate drill bits, screwdrivers, fasteners, and more. There's also a built-in LED light above the trigger to help light your way in dark or cramped spaces.
The CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Drill is available at Lowe's for $79, where it has a user rating of 4.5 out of 5. Users appreciate this drill's compact size and reliable power, making it good for simple D.I.Y. projects and basic home repair.
Kobalt 24-volt 500-CFM 120-MPH Handheld Leaf Blower
When the fall season rolls around, leaves tend to get in every single nook and cranny you can think of. Once they start bunching up around your yard and in your garage, it will take forever to corral them all with just a rake. Instead, try Kobalt's 24-volt Handheld Leaf Blower.
This compact, battery-powered leaf blower features an airflow of up to 500 CFM on its highest setting, with an airspeed of 120 mph, more than enough to blow away both stubborn leaf piles and clean the dirt and dust off your garage floor. The compact body weighs only 5.4 pounds which, when combined with the ergonomic overmold handle, helps to reduce user strain during operation. The included rechargeable 4.0Ah 24-volt battery pack, alongside the brushless motor, gives you the power you need without filling your nose with gas fumes.
The Kobalt 24-volt Handheld Leaf Blower is available at Lowe's for $149, where it has a user rating of 4.5 out of 5. Users have said that this blower is great for small-scale jobs, such as cleaning porches and removing spiderwebs. The only real complaint is the 30-minute battery life, but this can be remedied with an additional battery pack to swap out.
DEWALT 9-Gallon 5-HP Corded Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum
You never know what kind of messes might crop up in the dark corners of your garage when you're not looking. A kid may spill a drink on the way home from dinner, seeds and dirt may accumulate from hidden nesting pests, or there might just be a lot of old-fashioned dust. Whether you've got a wet or a dry mess, try the DEWALT Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum to clean it.
This vacuum features a 5 peak horsepower motor, great for snatching up messes of any consistency. The rubberized casters on the bottom of the tank allow you to guide it through sticky, uneven terrain, and the tank itself stores a spacious 9 gallons of assorted crud. In the specific case of liquid messes, the tank features a drain plug which you can use to quickly dispose of any captured substances.
The DEWALT Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum is available at Lowe's for $99, where it has a user rating of 4.6 out of 5. Several users were surprised by the suction power of the motor, especially relative to the vacuum's light weight. Cleanup is also convenient with the built-in collection bag, plus a washable dust and debris filter.
Little Giant Ladders Multi M14 Telescoping Multi-Position Ladder
Your house never seems as high as it actually is until you have to find a way to climb up to its highest points. It's not safe without a reliable ladder, not to mention one that can actually reach the requisite heights. Toward these ends, try Little Giant's Telescoping Multi-Position Ladder.
This ladder may seem like a little step-ladder at a glance, and it can certainly be used for that purpose, but with a quick adjustment, it can reach as high as 14 feet. The wide-flared stabilizing legs not only make the ladder sit steadily, but they can be used to set the ladder on uneven surfaces like staircases without sacrificing that stability. The ladder itself only weighs around 26 pounds, so it's easy to lift, while also being able to support up to 300 pounds on both sides.
The Little Giant Telescoping Multi-Position Ladder is available at Lowe's for $169, where it has a user rating of 4.8 out of 5. Users have complimented the ladder's modularity, with its folding sides capable of assuming a myriad of configurations to meet any situation. Several users have added that making these adjustments and configurations is nice and easy, requiring only a few lever locks and extensions.
Recommendation methodology
Each of the items we've selected for your home garage needs were selected from among the highest-rated products available now at Lowe's Home Improvement. These products were specifically selected for having a user score of at least 4 out of 5, from at least 300 verified reviews, as well as a price point below $200.