5 Must-Have Lowe's Tools For Every Home Garage

If ever there were a signature tool of the classic garage toolbox, it would be the hammer. It's one of those tools that you never think you're going to need until you do, whether it's for pounding stuff or pulling nails out. If you want a hammer, try Kobalt's Steel Head Claw Hammer.

This 16-oz hammer is forged from a single piece of steel to ensure that it won't shake itself to pieces with every pound. Additionally, the head features a rim temper to ensure that whatever you do pound with it won't chip or pall. If you have trouble setting nails, this hammer has a magnetic nail starter in the head, allowing you to load up a nail and line up your stroke without worrying about missing.

The Kobalt Steel Head Claw Hammer is available at Lowe's for $17.98, where it has a user rating of 4.7 out of 5. The most popular feature of this hammer is, of course, the magnetic nail starter, which several users have found invaluable for setting up nails on tricky surfaces like vertical wooden boards. Users also appreciate the side-head nail puller, which makes it easier to pull nails in tight spaces.