The Ryobi Tool You'll Need When Drilling In A Tight Spot

It's not uncommon to come across a DIY project around the house where you need a power drill. Ryobi has you covered for situations just like this, and many people will get by just fine with the traditional drill the Home Depot-exclusive brand has to offer. However, some issues can arise where the big, clunky power drill just doesn't get the job done. That's where the Right Angle Drill can come into play. Thanks to its long and slender frame, this drill will allow you to reach some hard-to-reach areas. The trigger is at the bottom of the handle, so you can reach places that just aren't possible with a regular drill. You're also getting an attached LED light to give you visibility in these tight spots.

The biggest downside is the cost. It might be hard to justify buying another drill that's a different shape — it'll set you back $159 from the Ryobi website for the tool, charger, and battery. On the other hand, it might be the only way to install that new kitchen drawer or finish up your basement remodel. You could always opt for a handyperson, but an extra drill would be more cost-effective. Plus, you never know when you might need this drill again.