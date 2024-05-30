What Makes Makita's Starlock Oscillating Tool Different From Its Other Options?
A cordless oscillating multi-tool is one of the basic tools no handyman should be without. Its rapid, spinning blade makes it great for cutting out chunks of drywall, prying up small tiles, sanding down rough surfaces, and more. This is probably why hardware brand Makita has a long history of offering various different oscillating multi-tools to meet user needs.
Three of these tools are the regular 18V LXT oscillating multi-tool, the smaller 12V CXT oscillating multi-tool, and the much more elaborately named 18V LXT sub‑compact brushless cordless StarlockMax. For the sake of simplicity, we'll refer to these tools as the "regular" multi-tool, the "12V" multi-tool, and the "Starlock" multi-tool, in that order.
At a casual glance, there may not seem to be much that's different about these three tools besides their names and their costs, with the regular tool costing $159.00, the 12V costing $179.00, and the Starlock costing $249.00. If you take a closer look under the proverbial hood, though, you'll find there are a few crucial features that differentiate one from the other and validate that nearly $100 difference in price tag.
The Starlock is designed for greater comfort, control, and quality
Compared to the regular and 12V multi-tools offered by Makita, the Starlock multi-tool is designed to provide the utmost in quality and comfort features. The namesake of the Starlock is the StarlockMax accessory system, which allows users to swap multi-tool heads and blades on and off the device without the need for specialized removal tools. You can snap a fresh blade on with just one hand, though it is worth mentioning that the Starlock system requires specialized Starlock blade heads, which can't be used with the regular or 12V models.
Additionally, while all three models have a degree of ergonomic design and vibration reduction, the Starlock is the only one with this special Makita tool technology behind it. The Starlock is equipped with Makita's proprietary AVT (anti-vibration technology), which utilizes the same kind of counterbalancing system used for absorbing seismic shocks during earthquakes. The Starlock also features XPT (extreme protection technology), a series of special seals that protect it from water and dust, and STAR Protection Computer Controls for better, safer connections between the tool itself and its attached battery pack. To top it all off, the Starlock is actually lighter than the regular model for even more comfort.
Compared to the regular and 12V models, the Starlock is the top-shelf contender — the Rolls-Royce of oscillating multi-tools. This is a professional-grade tool designed to deliver the utmost in both user ease and consistent performance, hence the chunkier price tag.