What Makes Makita's Starlock Oscillating Tool Different From Its Other Options?

A cordless oscillating multi-tool is one of the basic tools no handyman should be without. Its rapid, spinning blade makes it great for cutting out chunks of drywall, prying up small tiles, sanding down rough surfaces, and more. This is probably why hardware brand Makita has a long history of offering various different oscillating multi-tools to meet user needs.

Three of these tools are the regular 18V LXT oscillating multi-tool, the smaller 12V CXT oscillating multi-tool, and the much more elaborately named 18V LXT sub‑compact brushless cordless StarlockMax. For the sake of simplicity, we'll refer to these tools as the "regular" multi-tool, the "12V" multi-tool, and the "Starlock" multi-tool, in that order.

At a casual glance, there may not seem to be much that's different about these three tools besides their names and their costs, with the regular tool costing $159.00, the 12V costing $179.00, and the Starlock costing $249.00. If you take a closer look under the proverbial hood, though, you'll find there are a few crucial features that differentiate one from the other and validate that nearly $100 difference in price tag.