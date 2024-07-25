Do Makita Rebates Work For Amazon And Home Depot Purchases?
Makita is widely regarded as one of the best power tool brands on the market. The company makes a few affordable handheld power tools, but most of them are on the pricier side. Quality doesn't come cheap after all, so building up your collection of Makita tools can cost a pretty penny. That's why it's always good to take advantage of deals when you can find them.
Sometimes, Makita offers special e-rebates when you buy its tools. These make it so that when you buy one of the tool kits listed as part of the promotion, you can submit the rebate to get another Makita tool or accessory sent to you for free.
Of course, these kinds of deals often require the buyer to have made their purchase from a specific retailer. Makita tools are sold in numerous digital and brick-and-mortar storefronts across the U.S., but few are as widespread as Amazon and Home Depot (especially since Makita tools aren't sold at Lowe's or Menards). So buyers who are interested in purchasing tools from one of these retailers might be interested in learning whether or not they'll be able to take advantage of the associated e-rebates. The short answer is yes, but you have to make sure that you buy the exact kit that's listed as part of the promotion.
Makita honors purchases from Home Depot and Amazon
The Makita website maintains a list of authorized retailers. You need to make your purchase at one of these listed vendors in order to qualify for the e-rebate program. The page even has a search function that allows you to find locally approved merchants in or near your area that carry the specific item that you're looking for if you want to shop in-store. Fortunately, Amazon and Home Depot are both on the list, along with several other major retailers such as Ace and Acme Tools. So you should be able to buy your tools from any of them and still be eligible to claim the rebate on the Makita website.
One thing to note, though, is that you have to make sure you're buying the exact set named in the promotion. For instance, those who purchase the GT00D 40V max XGT Brushless 2-Pc. Combo Kit can submit a rebate to get a free GRM02 4V max Cordless Bluetooth Job Site Radio. You specifically need the model number GT00D kit to get the rebate. Buying the tools individually or purchasing an older model number version of the same kit will not qualify you for the rebate, even if it appears to include the same tools.