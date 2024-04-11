7 Affordable Handheld Makita Power Tools For Your Next Big Project
Taking on a project is difficult without having the necessary power tools to tackle the job. Makita is a well-known brand readily available at Home Depot, and it's known for being reliable and affordable. There are many tools to pick from for your next project, and while we've narrowed the list down to just seven there are many that can fit your needs. Each piece discussed here will be versatile — something that can be used for multiple projects, essentially guaranteeing more bang for your buck.
Big projects can entail any number of things, but there's a good chance you'll need things like saws or power drills with whatever project you're taking on. Each power tool on the list is backed by high user ratings on Home Depot's website, so you won't need to have any fears about the tool you pick up being a dud. A more in-depth explanation of how and why these six tools were chosen can be found at the end of the list.
Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion 1/2 in. Cordless Driver-Drill
Power drills can be used to put furniture together, hang curtains, and finish up woodworking projects, among other things. Anybody can benefit from having a trusty power drill in their collection, and that's what the Makita 18V cordless drill provides. Makita's drill costs $114 from Home Depot, but you'll need to pick up a battery and charger separately if you don't already have one. This is part of the Makita LXV line that lets you use the same batteries and chargers from other 18V tools part of the same line.
A three-year limited warranty comes with the purchase and keeps you protected from any defects. As for what the drill offers, there's a lot to like. It's lightweight at just 3.3 lbs and has a dual-LED light display that illuminates your work area without the need for additional lights. The user reviews on Home Depot's website are also positive with the drill securing a 4.3 out of five score. If you don't already own a drill, you might be surprised with how much use you'll get out of one — especially if you're a new homeowner.
Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless 6-1/2 in. Lightweight Circular Saw and General Purpose Blade
A cordless saw is a popular power tool for DIY projects, and it's a great first step into the world of woodworking. Makita's 18V cordless saw is available at Home Depot for $159 for the tool alone. It's part of the LXT line, so you can save cash on the purchase by skipping the battery and charger if you already have a set lying around. With this being cordless, it means you don't have to be tethered to a wall outlet, and that means you'll have much more freedom here than you would with a corded saw that could prove a dangerous tripping hazard.
With the purchase, you're getting a lightweight saw, a fast 3,700 RPM motor, and a rubber grip that makes it easy to handle. It doesn't matter if you're a novice to using drills or a veteran — you're getting a solid pick, no matter what, as backed up by the 4.7 out of five rating from over 800 reviews on Home Depot's website. If you run into any issues with the drill after buying it, you're covered by the three-year manufacturer's warranty.
Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless 5 in. Variable Speed Random Orbit Sander
Many projects will require a sander to put on the finishing touches, and it's especially common to see with woodworking. Instead of having to worry about rough and sharp edges, the sander smooths the surface of your new picnic table or bookshelf down. The Makita random orbit sander comes in clutch, and you can pick it up from Home Depot for $149. Keep in mind that's the price for only the tool, so you'll need to pick up a battery and charger separately — or you can take advantage of your existing LXT line batteries if you have them.
This sander has a 4.7 out of five user score on Home Depot's website based on over 350 reviews. Buyers note the sander's battery life isn't long, so you'll want to grab the biggest battery you can for the best experience. Some buyers note it's not as strong as the corded option, but you have the benefit of being far more mobile going cordless, so there's a worthy tradeoff there.
Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion 18-Gauge Cordless Brad Nailer
A nailer is nice for a variety of projects, whether it's putting together a woodworking project or adding wall trims to your home. Whatever the case is, the Makita cordless brad nailer is a good option that you can snag from Home Depot for $339. This is another tool where the price includes the tool only, so you'll need a compatible 18 LXT battery on hand or you'll have to splurge for one. If you're within the price range for this nailer, user reviews suggest you're getting a good one as it has a 4.4 out of five score on Home Depot's website based on more than 400 reviews.
When people run into trouble, it seems like it's with the nailer shooting a blank. A common theme among the negative reviews is these misfires, so it seems like it'll be something you have to be aware of as that can become an annoyance. If you do run into more problems than you'd like, you're covered by the three-year manufacturer's warranty.
Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Variable Speed Reciprocating Saw
Home renovations can take on many different forms, and you might need a reciprocating saw. You can use one of these to cut through pipes or wood in your house, and you can also use it to trim down overgrown hedges and trees in your yard. Plumbing jobs will become much easier with a saw like this due to the pipes you'll work with. The Makita reciprocating saw costs $219 from Home Depot, and it's well regarded by buyers as evidenced by its 4.9 out of five user score.
As is the case with numerous Makita products, this purchase does not include a battery or charger, but it is part of the LXT line that lets you use other Makita 18V batteries. If you opt for the bundle including the two, the price rises to $479. While there are plenty of reciprocating saws on the market, Makita's sets itself apart from the competition in several ways. It's lightweight at 8.2 pounds and has a rubber-gripped handle that makes it easy to use for newbies and veterans alike. If you're working in low-light areas like a basement, you can take advantage of the onboard LED lights to help see where you're cutting. If you run into any issues down the road, you're covered by Makita's three-year warranty.
Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Variable Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool
A multi-tool, as the name suggests, can tackle several tasks other tools would otherwise struggle with. Makita's oscillating multi-tool is good for wood flooring, tile, plaster, sheetrock, and PVC according to the manufacturer. All of this makes it good for kitchen and bathroom remodels, but don't be afraid to cut light materials with it either. You can pick the Makita multi-tool up from Home Depot for $169, and it's another situation where the battery and charger aren't included. Despite that, you're getting a lot of value with the purchase thanks to its ability to wear many hats.
With more than 4,000 user scores on Home Depot's website, the Makita multi-tool has a 4.7 out of five user score. You shouldn't have too many issues with it judging by the reviews, and if you do it's covered by the three-year warranty. Some buyers point out it doesn't have the strength to cut through metal, so you'll want to pick up a stronger saw if that's what you're tackling with your project. Be aware of the limitations, like weak and slow cutting through certain materials, otherwise you should be fine.
Makita 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless 1/2 In. Cordless Hammer Driver Drill
While a regular power drill will serve you well in most scenarios, there are going to be some places it won't cut it. Working with concrete is a good example of what a regular drill can't handle. Instead of ruining your drill trying to push through that rock-solid wall, you can pick up the Makita hammer drill and make short work of the problem. If you are working in the basement, an area where you'll typically find concrete, you'll benefit from the LED lights as you can very easily run into low-light areas that are tough to illuminate. This drill is available from Home Depot for $189, but the battery and charger are sold separately.
With more than 180 user scores on Home Depot's website, the Makita hammer drill has a 4.5 out of five rating. Buyers note it has enough strength to hammer through concrete and wood, so this is a good option for people struggling with a regular power drill. If you're unfamiliar with how one of these works, it's largely the same as your normal drill but with a bigger punch. Some reviews note the drill broke on them or fried the battery shortly after purchase, and if that happens you'll be covered by the three-year manufacturer's warranty.
Why were these seven tools picked?
Makita has much to offer in terms of handheld power tools, so it's tough to narrow it down to just seven choices. While many tools could have made this list, we picked these as tools you'll be able to use for many different jobs so you don't buy a one-trick pony. Everything is readily available at Home Depot, and even if you don't have a store nearby you can get anything on the list shipped directly to you.
Each tool on the list has a user score of 4.0 or higher, so you shouldn't have worries about being burned by your purchase. If that does happen and your new purchase breaks down, each item is backed by Makita's three-year warranty. Every tool here that's part of the LXT line can share a battery and charger, so you can save some money on future purchases if you buy into the ecosystem. Tool prices can add up quickly, so it's nice to save a few bucks here and there.