What Is Makita's X2 Line And How Is It Different From The LXT?

LXT (Lithium-Ion Xtreme Technology) is the name that Makita has given to its primary line of cordless power tools. The line was first introduced in 2005 as a means of creating lighter battery-powered tools with longer runtimes and faster charging than the 7.2V battery drum-powered tools that the company had been using since it first started releasing cordless tools in 1978. According to Makita, "The LXT System is the world's largest compatible cordless tool system powered by 18V slide-style batteries." Makita has produced over 325 tools that are compatible with this system, making it easy for craftspeople to get the tools they need without having to invest in separate batteries.

Several LXT tools use brushless motors that enable cooler and more efficient operation, prolonging the life of the tool. They have Starr Protection Computer Controls which monitor the flow of energy between the battery and the tool as you use it in order to protect it from overload, over-discharge, and overheating. The LXT batteries come in 18V and 36V outputs and a wide range of ampere-hour capacities. This gives users separate options for lightweight handheld tools, such as drills and oscillating multi-tools, that don't require an excess of power, while also providing for heavy tools, such as chop saws and vacuums that require a bit of extra juice.

These batteries are not interchangeable, however. 18V LXT tools require 18V batteries and 36V LXT tools require 36V batteries. Makita appears to have started phasing its 36V tools out, though. While Makita still sells 36V LXT batteries, all of the 36V power tools currently listed on the company's website are part of the X2 system. This means that the current LXT lineup is pretty much exclusively 18V tools.

