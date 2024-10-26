Here's What The Star Symbol On Your Makita Battery Means

If you are considering investing in Makita or want to expand on your already existing cordless collection, there are features of the tool company that you should be aware of as a user. Makita-owned technologies are built into the tools to help make them more powerful as well as protect them, which will save you money in the long run. Of these technologies, you'll find AVT, which is the useful Anti-Vibration Technology that makes Makita's Starlock oscillating tool so innovative, and XPT, which stands for Extreme Protection Technology and is a series of seals in the tools to channel dust and water away.

Another of these impressive features is STAR Protection Computer Controls, which is a great piece of technology to have incorporated into your tools if you use them a lot or work them in very taxing jobs. It's important to note that STAR Protection is only for the 18V LXT line, one of Makita's three battery systems. But what exactly is STAR Protection, and how do you know if your Makita 18V tools have it?