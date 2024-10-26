Here's What The Star Symbol On Your Makita Battery Means
If you are considering investing in Makita or want to expand on your already existing cordless collection, there are features of the tool company that you should be aware of as a user. Makita-owned technologies are built into the tools to help make them more powerful as well as protect them, which will save you money in the long run. Of these technologies, you'll find AVT, which is the useful Anti-Vibration Technology that makes Makita's Starlock oscillating tool so innovative, and XPT, which stands for Extreme Protection Technology and is a series of seals in the tools to channel dust and water away.
Another of these impressive features is STAR Protection Computer Controls, which is a great piece of technology to have incorporated into your tools if you use them a lot or work them in very taxing jobs. It's important to note that STAR Protection is only for the 18V LXT line, one of Makita's three battery systems. But what exactly is STAR Protection, and how do you know if your Makita 18V tools have it?
What is STAR Protection Computer Controls?
Makita's STAR Protection Computer Controls is an innovative added protection for tools that are being worked in a more demanding environment. For example, when a hammer drill is being used for an extended period of time to drill into thick concrete, this technology allows the tool and the battery to communicate and ensure that neither overloads, overdischarges, nor overheats. If one or more of those three issues start to occur, the tool will automatically shut down.
From here, the user can either charge the battery, change the battery, or simply restart the tool, depending on the diagnosed issue. After that, the tool can be put back to use. However, you may decide it's a good idea to give the tool a few minutes to cool off, especially if overheating is the issue. Additionally, you'll want to adopt a healthy power tool maintenance protocol to give your Makita tools long-lasting life.
How to know if your 18V battery and tools are STAR protected?
To know if your Makita 18V battery has STAR Protection Computer Controls, you'll need to look right above the LED battery charge level indicator. It will have an engraved star on the right or left side, depending on the battery size. You can also find it on the information tag at the bottom of the battery in the lower right-hand corner. If there is a star, the battery is compatible only with STAR Protection tools. If it does not have a star, then your tools are not being protected from potentially overheating or overloading, so you'll need to be more aware while using them.
To know which Makita cordless tools are equipped with STAR Protection, there will be a star symbol or a yellow connector — even if the yellow connector does not show a star, it is still protected. If the tool's connector is simply black or another color without a star, it is not protected and will not work with STAR Protected batteries. If you are considering purchasing a tool and want to know if it will have this overheating protection, the easiest way is to look up the exact model on Makita's website. On the product page under the features tab, it will indicate if the tool has STAR Protection.