5 Makita Power Tools Every Beginner Would Appreciate
Makita offers a wide variety of tool options that can accommodate nearly every project or job imaginable. Considering that the tool company has implemented several forms of technology into its power tools, such as STAR protection computer controls and advanced AVT, it's no wonder that both skilled and beginner tool users trust the brand. Even more, if you properly maintain your power tools, they'll serve you for a long time to come.
Though the tool company does not have as many trade-specific tools as other brands, if you're a beginner trying to build out your power tool assemblage or want to figure out which tools would come in handy for your most common jobs, Makita has got you covered. Based on high ratings from everyday users and assessments from professional reviewers, here are five Makita power tools that you would appreciate as a beginner. A more in-depth explanation of our methodology can be found at the bottom of the list.
18V LXT Brushless StarlockMax Multi-Tool
Some of the most advantageous tools for beginners are multi-tools —they allow you to perform multiple jobs at one price. Especially in the beginning when you're still trying to grow your battery collection, this can be a huge win. For $249 and with a 4.8 out of five star rating at Home Depot, Makita's 18V LXT Brushless StarlockMax Multi-Tool is a convenient option because it assists with different types of projects, and it is the StarlockMax trim, which means it can use every kind of Starlock accessory available. In comparison, a standard Makita oscillating tool can only use the first level of Starlock accessories, omitting the StarlockPlus and StarlockMax options. Cutting, sanding, grinding, and scraping have never been more accessible.
ProTool Reviews gave this oscillating tool a 9.4 out of 10 score. They were most impressed with the AVT counterbalance built into the tool and even stated that Makita has set the bar for what low vibration can mean in the tool where vibration is everything. However, unlike other oscillating tools that are quick to remove the accessories, Makita's StarlockMax tool still requires you to remove a bolt before the accessory can be completely removed and replaced. It is still quicker than some other multi-tools, though.
18V LXT Cordless Square Drive Ratchet
Ratchet tools are needed for a variety of different projects, from automotive repairs to DIY projects. However, having to crank a ratchet manually can get tiresome and eventually cause fatigue, which is where owning an electric ratchet can come in handy. Makita's 18V LXT Cordless Square Drive Ratchet can assist with accessing tight spaces, doing repair jobs efficiently, and giving you consistent torque output. You can purchase this tool for $189 from Home Depot.
ProTool Reviews gives it a 9.4 out of 10 score due to its 800 RPM top speed which tends to be quicker than its competitors. Additionally, you can exchange the anvil for either a 3/8-inch or a 1/4-inch, whichever is needed for your job. It's also incredibly light at only 2.7 pounds with a battery. However, the review does mention that the 35 pound max torque output isn't as high as others, and it is a brushed motor, which means it may require more maintenance in the long run if you regularly use the tool.
12V Max CXT Cordless 3-3/8 Inch Circular Saw
Do you need to cut smaller pieces of wood but don't want to pull out the giant table saw or the more powerful circular saw? Maktia's 12V Max CXT Cordless 3-3/8 Inch Circular Saw is a compact design for simple, quick jobs. This small saw can deliver up to 1,500 RPM, which is plenty for cutting plywood, pegboard, drywall, and other thinner materials. There's an adjustable cutting depth from one inch at 90 degrees and 5/8 inch at 45 degrees. You can even do bevel cuts from 0-45 degrees, which is pretty impressive for such a small handheld machine.
This small saw received a 4.5 out of five stars from over 380 users at Home Depot. Many reviewers state that the tool is very precise and user-friendly. However, it is for smaller jobs. One user gave his recommendation that he wouldn't use it for anything bigger than 3/4-inch-thick material. With that said, it gives plenty of power to perform many jobs without being as dangerous as a much larger circular saw.
18V X2 LXT Brushless String Trimmer
If you're a new homeowner and need tools for your yard, a string trimmer would be a beneficial addition to your collection. The powerful 18V X2 LXT Brushless String Trimmer uses double the 18V battery power to help you complete the job of weed eating and edging all in one go. You can get up to 1.5 hours of run time with two fully charged 18V 5.0 Ah batteries. Built within the tool, you get automatic torque drive technology which will automatically shift the RPMs between 3,500-6,500 to accommodate both extended battery life and added power when needed.
ProTool Reviews gave this string trimmer a 9.3 out of 10 score due to its three speeds, reverse mode, and how quiet it runs, along with the tool's overall performance. The review mentions that they prefer the 17-inch cutting swath of a different string trimmer, but the 15-inch swath of this one gives it better run time. Furthermore, they were unable to find any significant drawbacks that made the tool undesirable. You can purchase this weed eater for $329 at Home Depot as a tool-only option or $449 with two 5.0 Ah batteries and a charger included.
18V LXT Electric Portable Inflator
A power tool doesn't always have to be tools that help with woodworking projects or keep your yard tidy. Sometimes, they can assist with emergencies and even activities like camping or off-roading. Makita's 18V LXT Electric Portable Inflator, which comes with a 4.7 out of five-star rating on Home Depot from over 450 users, has the ability to inflate everything from tires to sports balls. It can deliver up to 120 PSI, which is displayed on the digital pressure gauge that has backlighting, so it can easily be used at night as well.
Most convenient of all, there is an auto-stop feature that allows you to preset the tool to the desired PSI, and it will stop when the air pressure has reached that number. This tool runs for $139 as a tool-only option and comes in both Makita's classic teal color and green to match the rest of the Outdoor Adventure line power tools.
Our methodology for selecting these Makita tools for beginners
There are many tools in the Makita arsenal that any beginner would appreciate having in their toolbox. Of the tools selected for this article, though, we looked at both positive and negative written reviews and ratings from users to ensure that they were the most appropriate for everyday users. Each tool has at least a four out of five-star rating. Additionally, we considered the opinions of ProTool Reviews, a reputable publication in the tool review industry.
Within Makita's power tools, you'll notice that there are three battery systems: XGT, LXT, and CXT. Each system has different power capacities and tools to accommodate them. We'd highly suggest you read up on each system to ensure that you are purchasing the best one for your specific needs. For example, if you don't plan on doing much heavy-duty work, the 18V LXT power tools will probably suit your needs better compared to the 40V XGT system — plus it comes with more tool options. One of the best things about investing in a battery system is that once you have acquired enough batteries, all you need to do is purchase the tool-only options, and you can easily build out your collection for much less money.