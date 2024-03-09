6 Must-Have Makita Tools For New Homeowners
Owning a home is a massive responsibility, and not just in the obvious ways. When you finally get a house and its surrounding property all to yourself, that also means you are solely responsible for everything that goes on in and around it. This includes everything from assembling furniture to maintaining the integrity of the house and lawn, and an entire galaxy of other random tasks that could rear their heads at any moment.
The threat of all of this work is stressful, but it can be multiplied if you're presented with a task and realize you don't have the right tools to handle it. Before that can happen, you should visit your local hardware store to stock up on important devices, perhaps from the Makita hardware brand. You'll be glad you did when you don't have to rush to the store in the heat of the moment to contain a rapidly worsening problem.
We've got six Makita tools that any new homeowner would do well to have on standby, each available at Home Depot and backed up by feedback from professional mechanics and enthusiasts. More information on our selection methodology is available at the bottom of the page.
LXT Cordless Driver-Drill
If you've just moved into your new home, then that means you've probably got a lot of unpacked, unassembled furniture sitting in your living room. Unless you feel like hanging out on the floor, you're going to need to put that table and sofa together, and if you want to do that in a halfway reasonable timeframe, you're going to need a reliable construction tool. Whether you're making holes or inserting fasteners, the Makita Driver-Drill has your back.
This classic power drill features a mechanical two-speed transmission that puts out 600 to 1,900 RPM, as well as a 4-pole motor packing up to 480 in./lbs. of torque. Just stick a bit into the firm grasp of the ratcheting chuck, set the dial, and squeeze the trigger to drill holes and drive in screws and bolts. Don't worry if it's a long job, as the built-in computer control helps to regulate speed and temperature to prevent overheating.
The Makita Cordless Driver-Drill is available at Home Depot for $114.00, where it has a user rating of 4.7 out of 5. In its review, The Tool Space gave this drill a glowing 4.8 out of 5 rating, praising its comfortable, ergonomic design, slip-proof chuck, and sturdy metal construction.
LXT Variable Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool
While you may need a full toolbox for detailed DIY projects and household refurbishment, if you're dealing with lots of little problems, you can generally leave it all to a single, multi-purpose implement. Whether you're cutting holes, sanding down rough edges, removing grout from bathroom fixtures, or other tasks, the Makita Variable Speed Multi-Tool can handle it.
This convenient implement is compatible with all kinds of heads and accessories for a myriad of household tasks. It even comes with adapter heads that allow it to use accessories outside of the Makita family, all held within the tool-free clamp system. Once you've got a head set up, you can use the variable speed dial to get anywhere from 6,000 to 20,000 OPM, oscillating at a 3.2-degree angle for powerful, consistent cutting, sanding, grinding, and more. The oscillating head features built-in vibration and noise dampening tech so you don't blow your ears out while working.
The Makita Variable Speed Multi-Tool is available at Home Depot for $169.00, where it has a user rating of 4.7 out of 5. Tool review YouTube channel Tool Craze was impressed with this device, praising its power output and battery life, not to mention the convenience of the clamp system.
LXT Handheld Cordless Vacuum
A vacuum cleaner is an absolute necessity no matter where you're living, whether it's a house, an apartment, or even a single room. The alternative to owning one is letting dirt and detritus pile up in the corners. Frankly, it's a gross way to live, and no one should be subjected to it. If you're looking for a reliable and modular cleaning tool, try the Makita Handheld Cordless Vacuum.
This nifty sucker combines a traditional handheld vacuum with the reach and convenience of a stick vacuum thanks to its removable floor nozzle. Just attach the nozzle into the port on the front of the vacuum to tackle the floor, then pull it out to go for shelves and narrow corners. The vacuum uses a bagless two-stage cloth filtration system, capturing and holding dust and debris as you clean. When you're done, just pop the cup open and dump out the crud. You can get up to 33 minutes of continuous use on a single 18-Volt 5.0Ah LXT battery pack, more than enough for quick cleanups.
The Makita Handheld Cordless Vacuum is available at Home Depot for $169.00, where it has a user rating of 4.3 out of 5. Dan Wheeler of Tool Box Buzz gave this tool a 4 out of 5 score, making extensive use of it to clean dirt off the kitchen floor after his kids ran by.
LXT 12 LED Flashlight
It's of vital importance that you have at least one battery-powered flashlight somewhere in your home in case of emergencies, preferably somewhere you can easily reach without grasping around in the dark. Even outside of an emergency, you'll be glad you had a light available when you need to go into the attic or basement, especially one as bright and sturdy as the Makita LED Flashlight.
This reliable flashlight features 12 LEDs, controlled via a two-mode switch to activate all or half of them, delivering 240 or 120 lumens of light, respectively. The light head is equipped with seven folding position stops, as well as horizontal swiveling to turn your light wherever it needs to be. It's got a rubberized grip for comfortable hand-use, though you can also use its built-in metal hang hook to suspend it from any nearby perch while you work.
The Makita LED Flashlight is available at Home Depot for $99.00, where it has a user rating of 4.8 out of 5. YouTube channel Tool Review Zone called it a great light for both work purposes and general illumination, offering particular praise for its heavy-duty build quality.
LXT Leaf Blower
Assuming your new home has a lawn, it's a given that at some point, that lawn is going to end up covered in leaves and other assorted plant waste. As nice as the fall colors are to look at, it's not hygienic to just leave all of that decaying plant matter there long term, so you'll want a reliable blower to get it all off your property. If portable gusts are the name of the game, the Makita Leaf Blower is a star player.
This battery-powered blower delivers all the strength you'd want without clogging your nostrils with gas fumes. Makita's BL brushless motor delivers up to 459 cfm and 116 mph of gusty muscle, controlled via the variable speed trigger. If you've got a lot of leaves to take care of, there's a cruise control lever you can use to set the speed and take your finger off the trigger. Makita's XPT protection rating ensures this tool can stand up to both excessive dust and water, so it's safe to use even on a particularly gross, humid day.
The Makita Leaf Blower is available at Home Depot for $169.00, where it has a user rating of 4.4 out of 5. Kenny Koehler of Pro Tool Reviews gave this blower a score of 8.1 out of 10, impressed by its strength versus its light body, not to mention its surprisingly quiet operating volume.
LXT Electric Portable Inflator
An inflator is one of those things that don't think you need right up until the moment you absolutely do. Whether you've discovered a flat tire on your car an hour before work, need to blow up an air mattress to accommodate a last-minute guest, or inflate a soccer ball for your kids, these aren't exactly tasks you can do with just your lungs. This is why you'll be glad you had the Makita Portable Inflator on standby.
This compact pump can output up to 120 psi of inflation for items including car tires, bike tires, sporting equipment, and more. Thanks to the distinctive pressure gauge on the back, you can get your desired psi down to the digit, though even if that wasn't there, the built-in auto-stop system would halt inflation the moment it hits your target.
The Makita Portable Inflator is available at Home Depot for $139.00, where it has a user rating of 4.7 out of 5. DIY YouTube channel Fix It Now called it an absolute buy, especially if you've already got Makita 18V battery packs available. It was able to completely reinflate a flat wheelbarrow tire in just 27 seconds, leaving the tire absolutely solid and ready to go.
Selection methodology
The preceding products were chosen from Makita-branded tools for household purposes available for purchase at Home Depot. Preference was given to tools with at least a 4 out of 5 user rating at Home Depot, as well as positive feedback from an accredited hardware review site and/or hardware-focused YouTube channels with at least 10,000 subscribers.