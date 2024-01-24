6 Toolbox Essentials For Compiling Your Own Kit
If you work with tools, there's probably nothing more satisfying for you than pulling a drawer open on your toolbox knowing full well that you've got exactly the tool you need and you know exactly where it is. Indeed, a well-stocked toolbox with proper organization is a boon to humanity. A toolbox, though, is like a project car. It's a living, breathing extension of you that will never reach a point of completion. There's always room for one more tool.
That being said, we're going to dig into six toolbox essentials that you might not have in your collection. We're operating under the assumption that you've got the basics on lock. So, you won't find a basic set of sockets, a standard hand ratchet, pliers, or screwdrivers here. Instead, we're going to recommend six awesome tools that'll make your general workflow a lot smoother and a lot more efficient. These tools are here specifically to make your life easier. Who doesn't want that?
Milwaukee cordless ratchet
As someone who works on cars regularly, the day I got a Milwaukee cordless ratchet marks a day when my life changed forever. I genuinely cannot think of a single tool I use more in my life than my Milwaukee cordless ratchet. Whether you're digging deep into a car's suspension or exhaust system, or assembling flat-pack furniture, using one of these expedites the process substantially.
They are available with 1/4-inch, 3/8-inch, and 1/2-inch drives. As is the case with most ratchets, starting with the 3/8 drive version nets a nice middle ground. It is powerful enough to snug nuts and bolts to a trustworthy torque, but small enough to fit into compact spaces. There's nothing better than breaking a bolt or nut loose and then hitting it with the cordless ratchet to quickly and easily remove it. No more quarter turns in tight spaces to get things apart!
It's worth noting, too, that the Milwaukee examples are relatively pricey. There are, however, more affordable alternatives, like the Hercules models from Harbor Freight.
Hex socket set
If you've ever spent any amount of time twisting an L-shaped hex key (or Allen key, as some know it), you'll quickly understand and appreciate this recommendation. Though you might not need them all that often, having a set of hex sockets on hand can be a lifesaver.
The best part is that this is an affordable addition to your toolbox. So the thought of not needing it often is easy to consider a wash. A set of hex sockets ranging from 4mm to 17mm can be found at Harbor Freight for around $15. That size range covers just about every instance in which you'd need one.
While we're on the subject of socket sets, adding a set of Torx sockets to your toolbox is beneficial for the same reason. You'll rarely need them, but they're cheap and the moment you do need them, you'll be grateful you got them. Better to need it and not have it!
Swivel-head ratcheting wrenches
If you routinely work with tools, you've likely found yourself in situations where a standard wrench doesn't quite do what you need it to. When you've got it wedged into a tight space and don't have the room to get any adequate turns on the nut or bolt, it can be incredibly frustrating.
Adding a set of swiveling-head ratcheting wrenches to your collection is a great way to brighten your day in situations like this. Most of them still have a standard open end on the opposite side, which is great for breaking loose stubborn nuts or bolts. Then, simply flipping the wrench over and using the ratcheting side makes quick and easy work of removing it from there. Standard ratcheting wrenches are great, but if you don't have any to begin with, going directly to a set of swiveling-head ratcheting wrenches is a no-brainer. That extra axis of movement is almost never a bad thing!
Utility knife and razor blades
Many folks might not think to keep a knife in their toolbox, but it's certainly something you should consider! There's always something that needs to be cut. Whether you're opening an annoying plastic package or trimming up some drywall, there's virtually always a use for a utility knife. Most hardware stores have breakaway-style utility knives for a couple of bucks. They usually even have them right at the front near the cash register to truly make it as easy as can be to add one to your collection.
In a similar vein, there are plenty of times when a razor blade comes in handy. They're particularly handy when it comes to scraping gaskets or removing stickers from windows. If you want to take it a step further, many scraper handles are available that use standard razor blades. No matter how you cut it (pun intended), they're extremely beneficial to have around!
Cordless impact gun
Like the cordless ratchet, the cordless impact gun is a life-changing addition to your tool collection. Even if you already have a pneumatic impact gun, stepping up to a cordless one makes a monumental difference in its usability. Cut the cord — and the air hose — because modern brushless tools have all the breaking torque you could possibly need.
The cordless impact gun fills the gap when the cordless ratchet doesn't quite have enough snuff to get the job done. Think of it this way: The electric ratchet replaces situations where you'd use a standard ratchet. The cordless impact gun, on the other hand, subs into situations where you'd use a breaker bar.
No matter what brand you go with, grabbing a 1/2-inch drive cordless impact gun is the best place to start. In general, the 1/2-inch examples feature the most breaking torque. Combined with a good set of impact sockets, you're not likely to find a bolt you can't remove. If it's within your budget, though, you should spring for a brushless example.
A rotary tool with various bits and attachments
Another tool that has a virtually endless number of uses is a rotary tool. The most recognizable rotary tool is available from Dremel. However, there are plenty of more affordable alternatives. They're available in both corded and cordless variants and offer a host of different bits that make them applicable in virtually any situation. Whether you're cutting through threaded rod or looking for a precise die-grinder bit to do some final shaping of a piece of cabinetry when woodworking — there's a rotary tool bit for that.
While I do recommend buying a high-quality Dremel example, my signature move is to grab a cheaper rotary tool set with an abundance of die-grinding bits, routing bits, sanding drums, and cutoff wheels. Another pro tip is that no matter what set of bits you get, you should consider adding a Dremel diamond cutoff wheel to the collection. They last an extremely long time and cut through virtually any material you put in its way.