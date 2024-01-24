6 Toolbox Essentials For Compiling Your Own Kit

If you work with tools, there's probably nothing more satisfying for you than pulling a drawer open on your toolbox knowing full well that you've got exactly the tool you need and you know exactly where it is. Indeed, a well-stocked toolbox with proper organization is a boon to humanity. A toolbox, though, is like a project car. It's a living, breathing extension of you that will never reach a point of completion. There's always room for one more tool.

That being said, we're going to dig into six toolbox essentials that you might not have in your collection. We're operating under the assumption that you've got the basics on lock. So, you won't find a basic set of sockets, a standard hand ratchet, pliers, or screwdrivers here. Instead, we're going to recommend six awesome tools that'll make your general workflow a lot smoother and a lot more efficient. These tools are here specifically to make your life easier. Who doesn't want that?