5 Of The Best Accessories For Your Makita Starlock Multi-Tool
A Makita multi-tool can help with many chores, from removing old coats of paint and varnish to cutting wood and drywall. In fact, it can be considered a must-have for homeowners because of how useful it is for different projects. However, you may have noticed that Makita's oscillating multi-tools have a specific design that the attachments need to fit around. This design is called Starlock.
Starlock is becoming a widely recognized blade system that can be used with a variety of oscillating tool brands. However, though a Starlock attachment can work on a Milwaukee and Ryobi multi-tool, it's important to note that a Universal Fitment blade, like many of Ryobi's attachment sets, will not work on a Starlock tool.
That said, Starlock has many attachment options to choose from for your Makita tool. As noted by reviews from customers who have used the products, here are four of the best accessories to use with your Makita Starlock multi-tool. The methodology we used to select these accessories will be explained in more detail at the end of this article.
But first, information you should know
Before diving into the best accessories list, it's important to be aware that there are three categories of Starlock tools: Starlock, StarlockPlus, and StarlockMax. In terms of purchasing accessories, if you buy a Starlock attachment, it can fit on all three types of multi-tools. However, if you opt for a StarlockPlus accessory, it will only fit on a StarlockPlus and StarlockMax multi-tool. Additionally, a StarlockMax accessory will only fit on a StarlockMax multi-tool. This is because each level of tool has a specific power range, and the accessory needs to match the power output to perform correctly.
We are going to be focusing on the first Starlock category for accessories. A StarlockPlus attachment won't fit the standard Makita oscillating tool — however, each item listed will fit the 18V LXT Sub-Compact Brushless StarlockMax Multi-Tool, which can be found at Home Depot for $249. The StarlockMax multi-tool differs from the other Makita oscillating tools because of its comfort, control, and of course, the ability to use specified blade heads.
Bosch 2-1/8 Inch All Purpose Metal Plunge Blade
One of the main purposes of an oscillating multi-tool is to have the ability to cut through all types of materials. The Bosch 2-1/8 Inch All Purpose Metal Plunge Blade is a good option, even not being Makita brand, because it has a 2-in-1 dual-tec design that delivers the cuts of both plunge and segmented blades. There are also vibration-reduction slots as well as circular welding and side-set teeth to help give you better control of your tool and cleaner cuts.
This Starlock attachment can be used with all Starlock multi-tools and has the strength to cut through nails and staples, drywall, PVC pipe, and even wood with nails. It comes with a 4.7 out of five star rating from over 800 reviewers on Amazon and costs $21. Many of the reviews are happy with the quality of the blade as well as how long it lasts with multiple uses.
Makita Sanding Pad
A sanding accessory for an oscillating tool usually requires multiple pieces. To get started, you'll need a sanding pad. The Makita Sanding Pad sold on Amazon for $15 is a simple Starlock accessory with a six-hole design for better dust extraction when in use. It has a 4.5 out of five-star rating from over 300 buyers. There are mostly positive written reviews — however, one user did state that it's not for heavy-duty work, so if you need more than the typical sanding pressure, you may want to opt for something a bit more heavy-duty like an all-metal base sanding pad.
This attachment can be used with hook-and-loop paper like the Makita Multi-Tool 80 Grit Sandpaper. You'll notice that this sandpaper also has the six holes to make better use of the sanding pad's design. Sold through the Makita Store on Amazon, you can get a 10-pack for only $6. However, other brands like Bosch also sell the same style of paper for a couple of dollars cheaper, so it's up to you which purchase route you want to take.
Makita 1/4 Inch Grout Removal Blade
To make life easier when removing grout around your tiles, you may want to invest in a highly-rated Grout Removal Blade like the one Makita sells on Amazon and Home Depot for $29. It is one of the pricier single attachments out there, but the hard work it does would be well worth it if you don't have to manually remove hardened grout. It can also be used on hardening caulk and glue, so it's not just a one-use attachment. The accessory is edged with tungsten carbide to not only increase the performance but also allow for a longer-lasting lifespan.
Additionally, this grout remover is engineered for cutting smaller cutouts in soft wall tile, so restoring your bathroom walls and shower will be a breeze. This attachment got a 4.5 out of five-star rating. There aren't many written reviews on the item — though one buyer did state that it worked better than advertised.
Bosch 1-1/4 Inch Hook Knife Blade
Bosch sells many oscillating tool attachments for all types of projects, and within the Starlock featured accessories, you'll see that the items also have a color-coded interface and laser-etched blades. This allows you to quickly identify the right blade during your projects. The last thing you want to do is pick up the wrong blade and risk ruining your supplies. The Bosch 1-1/4 Inch Hook Knife Blade is used for softer materials like carpet, cardboard, and asphalt shingles. You'll notice that the color code is pink.
This attachment features a specialized hook that is designed for fast, clean cuts, so you get the utility of a hook knife being backed by the power of an oscillating power tool. Additionally, this accessory comes with a 4.4 out of five-star rating from over 500 reviewers. Many of the written reviews are positive stating that the users were impressed with the high carbon steel and how well the blade did the job when cutting through shingles and cardboard. Some even used it on fiberglass — just remember to use must-have safety equipment, like a full-coverage mask, to protect your lungs when cutting fiberglass.
Makita 5 Piece Oscillating Blade Set
If you're looking for a full blade set to have a variety of options for cutting, the Makita Oscillating Blade Set comes with five different types of blades that are different in size and can be used on different materials like metal and wood. If you look at the Starlock component of the blade, you'll see where it clearly indicates what kind of material the blade is made for. It comes with an all-purpose blade, a curved plunge blade, two different plunge blades, and a carbide-tipped metal blade all held into a convenient carrying case to keep your accessories safe.
This set has a 4.6 out of five-star rating from 250 buyers. A few stated that the set is very durable — one user said they frequently used the blades for a couple of months, and they still cut like they are brand new. Other reviews were fairly generic saying that the case was sturdy and the attachments worked as they should. There were a couple of negative reviews, but they didn't explain why the items didn't last or complained about something that was not relevant to the tool itself.
How we chose these Starlock accessories
These Starlock attachments were selected based primarily on high ratings and positive written reviews from Amazon customers who have experience with the products. However, negative reviews were also taken into consideration to ensure there wasn't anything egregious regarding the accessories. Each Starlock attachment has at least a 4.4 out of five star rating. Additionally, each individual tool costs no more than $29, making them both reliable and affordable for practical uses with your Makita oscillating tool.
If you'd rather stick with Makita-named accessories, in 2022, the tool company announced that the company would be introducing 21 new Starlock blades to add to the already existing blade system. However, there is a chance that Home Depot may not sell the exact accessories you need in stores. If you require a specific accessory, whether it is for cutting wood or pulling up old carpet, you can look through Makita's Starlock itinerary and use the Buy Now feature on the product page to find where to purchase the tool attachment either online or in-store. That said, the accessories listed above can help get you started with many projects.