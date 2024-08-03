5 Of The Best Accessories For Your Makita Starlock Multi-Tool

A Makita multi-tool can help with many chores, from removing old coats of paint and varnish to cutting wood and drywall. In fact, it can be considered a must-have for homeowners because of how useful it is for different projects. However, you may have noticed that Makita's oscillating multi-tools have a specific design that the attachments need to fit around. This design is called Starlock.

Starlock is becoming a widely recognized blade system that can be used with a variety of oscillating tool brands. However, though a Starlock attachment can work on a Milwaukee and Ryobi multi-tool, it's important to note that a Universal Fitment blade, like many of Ryobi's attachment sets, will not work on a Starlock tool.

That said, Starlock has many attachment options to choose from for your Makita tool. As noted by reviews from customers who have used the products, here are four of the best accessories to use with your Makita Starlock multi-tool. The methodology we used to select these accessories will be explained in more detail at the end of this article.