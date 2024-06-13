These 3 Ryobi Attachment Sets Will Work With Your Milwaukee Multi-Tool

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Oscillating multi-tools are great power tools to keep in your on-the-go kit because they have the capability of cutting through different hard materials like plastic, wood, and drywall while also being able to be used as a sander and a grout remover. If you're invested in the Milwaukee battery line, you may already own either the 18M FUEL Oscillating Multi-Tool or the 12M FUEL Oscillating Multi-Tool — both great choices with a 4.8 (out of five) star rating from users. However, you may be wondering if you can use oscillating attachments from other brands with your Milwaukee tool considering the Milwaukee brand tends to run a bit more in price.

The answer is yes – although, there are some components you need to understand about the multi-tool attachments before you run out and start buying cheaper options. If you look at the attachment of a Milwaukee oscillating blade, you'll notice several slits, holes, and curves. This style of fit is called a Universal Fitment because it is able to accommodate many different brands of oscillating tools like Ryobi and Dewalt. Milwaukee calls it the Universal Fit OPEN-LOK, but they look identical. With that being said, the Universal Fitment will not work on a strictly Starlock tool — although, a Starlock attachment will work on a Milwaukee multi-tool.

Techtronic Industries made the conscious decision to create its multi-tool attachments with the Universal Fitment, which means that many Ryobi blades can be used on the Milwaukee multi-tools. Below are just a few highly-rated choices.