These 3 Ryobi Attachment Sets Will Work With Your Milwaukee Multi-Tool
Oscillating multi-tools are great power tools to keep in your on-the-go kit because they have the capability of cutting through different hard materials like plastic, wood, and drywall while also being able to be used as a sander and a grout remover. If you're invested in the Milwaukee battery line, you may already own either the 18M FUEL Oscillating Multi-Tool or the 12M FUEL Oscillating Multi-Tool — both great choices with a 4.8 (out of five) star rating from users. However, you may be wondering if you can use oscillating attachments from other brands with your Milwaukee tool considering the Milwaukee brand tends to run a bit more in price.
The answer is yes – although, there are some components you need to understand about the multi-tool attachments before you run out and start buying cheaper options. If you look at the attachment of a Milwaukee oscillating blade, you'll notice several slits, holes, and curves. This style of fit is called a Universal Fitment because it is able to accommodate many different brands of oscillating tools like Ryobi and Dewalt. Milwaukee calls it the Universal Fit OPEN-LOK, but they look identical. With that being said, the Universal Fitment will not work on a strictly Starlock tool — although, a Starlock attachment will work on a Milwaukee multi-tool.
Techtronic Industries made the conscious decision to create its multi-tool attachments with the Universal Fitment, which means that many Ryobi blades can be used on the Milwaukee multi-tools. Below are just a few highly-rated choices.
Rigid and Flexible Scraper 2-Piece Set
Using one of the highest-rated cordless power tools from Milwaukee, you'll want attachments from a brand you can trust, so why not keep it in the Techtronic Industries family? Ryobi has many attachment kits, but if you're only looking for scrapers for your oscillating tool, the Rigid and Flexible Scraper 2-Piece Set is a viable option. It comes with a rigid scraper blade, which is good for removing vinyl flooring, bonded carpeting, old coats of paint and varnish, and adhesives. It also comes with a flexible scraping blade, which is best used to remove caulk, coats of peeling paint, and soft adhesives.
Both blades are made of high carbon steel and have a blade width of 4-1/3 inches. It also comes with a 4.6 (out of five) star rating with reviewers stating that the scrapings did the job well while not gouging the wood they were scraping paint off of. However, one reviewer did say that the flexible scraper was not as flexible as other oscillating scraper tools they've used in the past, so that's something to keep in mind if you need an attachment with more movement.
4-Piece Wood Oscillating Multi-Tool Blade Set
If you're looking for promising wood cutting blades in the Ryobi line, the 4-Piece Wood Oscillating Multi-Tool Blade Set gives you many options to choose from while all fitting perfectly with your Milwaukee tool. The kit comes with three different types of blades. There are two 1-1/8-inch plunge cut multi-tool blades that work great with wood, plastic, and drywall cutting. There is also one 1-1/4-inch Japanese tooth multi-tool blade which works with the above materials plus hardwood. The last piece of the kit is the 3-1/2-inch flush cut multi-tool blade.
Each of these blades is made out of high carbon steel and has built-to-last durable teeth along with an etched millimeter and inch measurement guide. Additionally, there are material drawings on the blades, so you'll always know what you can use the blade on. These wood blades also have 35% faster cutting abilities to increase efficiency while working on your projects. At Home Depot, this set has a 4.4 (out of five) star rating from 113 reviewers.
16-Piece Oscillating Multi-Tool Blade Accessory Set
When purchasing the Ryobi 18V ONE+ HP Multi-Tool, many people may opt to go all out and also buy the bigger attachment set, so they'll always have what they need for tools. However, even if you're using a Milwaukee oscillating tool, you can do the same. One of the most popular Ryobi sets on the market seems to be the 16-Piece Oscillating Multi-Tool Blade Accessory Set, which comes with a 4.5 (out of five) star rating. However, be aware that it runs $10 cheaper on Amazon if you're willing to wait a few days for shipping.
This set has every blade you would need to cut metal, plastic, drywall, and even nail-embedded wood while also including a rounded grout blade and a triangular carbide rasp for tile and masonry. Even more, you'll find both types of scrapers Ryobi sells. There are also three different types of sandpaper to try out made of aluminum oxide — 60, 120, and 240 grit. There's not much else that comes with an oscillating tool. Additionally, being able to test all these accessories within one kit will give you the opportunity to learn what you use most with your projects, so you can easily replace the accessories after wear and tear.