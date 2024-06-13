5 Practical Uses For Your Makita Oscillating Multi-Tools
Few tool brands sport quite the reputation that Makita has rightfully earned over the years. The Japanese manufacturer has a long history of game-changing advancements, being one of the first major brands to implement cordless technology into its tool set. But the company doesn't rest on its innovations alone, as it has gone on to deliver some of the best power tools you'll find on the market today at reasonable prices. Whether you're a novice tool user or a professional handyman, Makita is bound to have a tool that will improve your life.
Among the most versatile products within Makita's lineup are its impressive oscillating multi-tools. Whether bought on its own or as part of a kit, these tools are must-haves for any self-respecting DIYer's tool kit. Different accessories can be attached to the tool's head, which will move in rapid oscillating motion. This allows these tools to deliver a much swifter and more powerful performance than simply doing many of these tasks by hand, while adding extra convenience by lessening the amount of tools you need to switch between.
From sanding to cutting to cleaning, this dynamic device has endless uses worth exploring. We've rounded up some of the most practical functions your Makita oscillating multi-tool can perform and hopefully give you some new ideas of how to apply it to your upcoming tasks.
Removing paint, rust, and adhesives
We all have old items that can use a good polishing up. Thankfully, your Makita oscillating multi-tool is perfect for such a task, with the unmatched capability of taking off almost any common covering and breathing new life into your objects.
Old paint or adhesives can be a pain in the butt to deal with and quickly become a mess without the right tool. Your oscillating multi-tool can be a big help in these instances. Attaching a scraper to your power tool is an efficient and effective method of removing such materials. Not only does it cut with ease, but you can also reach tight corners and crevices that would be difficult to do otherwise.
Similarly, your multi-tool can aid in getting rust off of your metallic belongings. From old tools that can use a touch up to cooking accessories that need some polishing, there are few surfaces that a quality Makita oscillating multi-tool can't help restore. While you can also use a scraper to aid in this task, you're better off using a scouring pad attachment to get most of the work done. Be careful when using a scouring pad, however, as they have the potential of scratching certain surfaces.
Sanding down objects
Sanding down surfaces is a crucial step before working on various materials. This is especially true for tasks such as painting or re-staining your furniture, polishing up rough wood or metal surfaces, or even aiding in removing rust. Doing so by hand using a sanding block can quickly get exhausting, making it impractical to do this on a larger-scaled project, and sometimes even an industrial-type sander may not be the right tool for the job. Thankfully, this is another task that your Makita oscillating multi-tool can excel at.
While not a full-on replacement for traditional sanding power tools, which Makita has no shortage of, an oscillating multi-tool nevertheless makes a suitable supplement to your collection. The advantage of using an oscillating multi-tool over other kinds of sanding power tools is that it can tackle tight curves and corners with great ease and precision. There are a wide array of sanding tool attachments offered by Makita that come in varying grit levels to suit your specific task.
Trimming and cutting wood surfaces
For many, the most common use for a Makita oscillating multi-tool is as a wood cutting or trimming tool. It's not hard to see why, as these tools come with many useful features such as an adjustable speed dial, various angle settings, and a wide assortment of powerful blades to choose from. With those capabilities, the possibilities of your multi-tool for woodworking projects is endless.
It's common to see oscillating multi-tools being used for tasks such as cutting into floorboards, trimming off extra material from a frame, undercutting doors, and altering stud walls to name a few functions. Whatever the task may be, the compact, ergonomic-friendly build of an oscillating multi-tool from Makita ensures that you'll be able to take on a just about any job without fatiguing, whereas more heavy saws will wear you out quicker. Additionally, you can also use your oscillating multi-tool to cut or trim hard plastics and metallic objects in a similar fashion, but make sure you're using a bi-metal blade as one made for wooden surfaces will wear down more quickly.
Removing grout
One of the most tedious tasks to go about while remodeling your bathroom or kitchen is getting grout out from in between tiles. While tools such as a reciprocating saws or angle grinders are ideal for cutting through this pesky material while outside, they might be considered overkill for most indoor uses. However, a Makita oscillating multi-tool makes a far better alternative, providing enough power and versatility to get the job done.
There are plenty of reasons to consider an oscillating multi-tool for this purpose. On top of their smaller size, that allows you to get in between tighter tiles without causing damage. The back and forth motion of an oscillating multi-tool's blade means it will make far less mess than other traditional rotating power tools. The best blades to use for such a scenario are carbide grout removal blades, which come in a variety of shapes, thicknesses, and grit levels to suit your specific wall and grout volume.
Cutting drywall
If you need to cut into drywall, whether to install a new power outlet, make room for wires, set up a new light switch, or check for damage, it can be a difficult process. Especially if there are delicate cables or pipes that you risk damaging. This is yet another duty where a Makita oscillating multi-tool can come in handy.
These devices deliver far more accurate cuts than similar power tools, which is important if you need to make square or rectangular openings for power boxes or outlets. To do this, you'll want to attach a good plunge cut blade to your multi-tool, which you'll find in abundance from Makita. After checking for any obstructions behind the wall, simply outline where you'll be making your cuts. A similar method and attachments are also good for working on ceilings or patio decks.
The functions listed here barely scratch the surface of what your Makita oscillating multi-tool is capable of. From removing ceramic tiles to pulling up old carpet to trimming down nails, you'll find that there's almost no limit to what this little power tool can achieve. Don't stop exploring what's possible with your Makita oscillating multi-tool — it might just surprise you.