These Makita Sanders Can Help Whip Rough Surfaces Back Into Shape
An orbital or finishing sander is a basic Makita tool no handyman should be without. Whether you're smoothening rough surfaces or removing paint and rust, a sander can give surfaces a new and refreshing look, perfect for home improvement or DIY work. There are, however, several types of sanders, so it's important to pick the right sander for your work. Luckily, Makita offers plentiful options across all sander types, including orbital, disc, and finishing sanders.
Random orbit sanders are best used for heavy-duty work. This is thanks to the sander's dual-motion action which helps to remove material, such as paint, easier. They're also known for leaving almost no scratch marks, as the rotating movement creates no distinct patterns (hence the term "random" in its name.) However, if you're sanding more delicate surfaces, it's safer to use a finishing sander to avoid damaging any material. These are perfect for giving surfaces a polished look without applying too much force.
As always, Makita is at the top of its game in terms of product quality and performance, making it to the top of our rankings of major power tool brands. Let's dive into the best Makita sanders to get your surfaces into good shape.
BO5041 Random Orbit Sander
If you're looking for a powerful sander to remove paint and other nuisances from your surfaces, the BO5041 Random Orbit Sander is a smart choice. Efficiency is maximized with speeds of up to 12,000 OPM, so you can get even-looking surfaces in no time. The BO5041 features a variable speed control dial, allowing you to select an outage that suits the materials you're using and your workload.
The Makita BO5041 offers a swirl-free finish, as many testers have picked up on, leaving your surfaces polished and free of sanding marks. Due to its notable build quality, the sander can also tackle more challenging materials like oak without much effort.
Like many of its products, Makita has ensured its ergonomics are at the top of its game. With an adjustable front handle and a rubber grip, you can easily use the sander continuously without strain. There's also a lock button, so you can take your finger off the trigger while sanding for long periods. The BO5041 Random Orbit Sander has plenty to offer to make your DIY jobs a breeze.
DBO180Z Cordless Random Orbit Sander LXT
The DBO180Z Cordless Random Orbit Sander is another top Makita tool for your DIY needs. Competitively priced against its competition, the tool offers all-around efficiency with a dust removal feature, so you can keep your workspace tidy.
Delivering speeds of 7,000 to 11,000 OPM, the DBO180Z is ideal for the vast majority of DIY jobs, offering a clean performance with several materials. While it doesn't reach the speeds of the BO5041, the DBO180Z works effectively with most materials.
The sander features LXT, one of the technologies you can only find in Makita tools, which includes a built-in battery protection system. The DBO180Z also boasts an impressive battery life, and you can charge a Makita BL1850B battery in just 45 minutes.
The dust attachment can be positioned in 12 directions to suit your working environment. Of course, no dust bag is perfect, so it's important to always wear a face mask while sanding. Overall, the DBO180Z offers ample power for various sanding applications at a reasonable price.
BO4556K Finishing Sander With Tool Case
For adding finishing touches to your woodworking project, you can consider the Makita BO4556K Finishing Sander. As one of the lightest sanders on the list, weighing only 2.5 pounds, the BO4556K allows for precise control while sanding, so you are less likely to damage delicate materials. What's more, the sander delivers a fixed speed of 14,000 OPM to help you work more efficiently.
As a finishing sander, the BO4556K is designed to reduce noise levels and vibration, so you can work with greater comfort and ease. To help combat dust, a sander's worst nightmare, the BO4556K offers a dust port that can easily be connected to a Makita vacuum system to help keep your workplace tidy.
Given its cheap price tag, one might expect a degradation of quality. But this certainly isn't the case, according to many satisfied Amazon customers. The BO4556K finishing sander boasts a rating of 4.7 stars on the retail supergiant, with many customers noting its performance and ease of use. Customers are also happy with the included plastic case, highlighting that it is strong and large enough to securely hold the tools and sandpaper sheets.
GV5010 Disc Sander
Another option to add finishing touches to your woodworking project is the GV5010 Disc Sander. With its powerful 3.9 Amp motor, the GV5010 can deliver speeds of 5,000 OPM, which is perfectly capable of polishing wood or removing paint.
The GV5010 is a lightweight option, weighing 2.4 pounds, with an adjustable side handle for all-day comfort. The rubberized grip also provides user comfort, making the GV5010 a perfect tool for everyday sanding applications. In addition to its compact build, the sander also offers ultra-precision with a rubber mold over the motor's housing and a 5" backing pad.
Several Amazon customers are pleased with how the GV5010 removes paint from materials, making the sander a great home renovation tool. Others are impressed with the ergonomics and weight, making it easy to use overhead. The GV5010 is a small but powerful tool for painters and woodworkers alike to get your surfaces into good shape.
Methodology
We chose the best Makita sanders based on expert advice from the tool industry. Some suggestions have been provided by independent product testers, while technical details have been collected directly from Makita. To ensure we're picking the best tools of the bunch, we also used Amazon reviews to see which features were favored by the wider public. All products mentioned in this list feature hold a rating of 4.5 stars or higher on Amazon.