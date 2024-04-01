These Makita Sanders Can Help Whip Rough Surfaces Back Into Shape

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

An orbital or finishing sander is a basic Makita tool no handyman should be without. Whether you're smoothening rough surfaces or removing paint and rust, a sander can give surfaces a new and refreshing look, perfect for home improvement or DIY work. There are, however, several types of sanders, so it's important to pick the right sander for your work. Luckily, Makita offers plentiful options across all sander types, including orbital, disc, and finishing sanders.

Random orbit sanders are best used for heavy-duty work. This is thanks to the sander's dual-motion action which helps to remove material, such as paint, easier. They're also known for leaving almost no scratch marks, as the rotating movement creates no distinct patterns (hence the term "random" in its name.) However, if you're sanding more delicate surfaces, it's safer to use a finishing sander to avoid damaging any material. These are perfect for giving surfaces a polished look without applying too much force.

As always, Makita is at the top of its game in terms of product quality and performance, making it to the top of our rankings of major power tool brands. Let's dive into the best Makita sanders to get your surfaces into good shape.