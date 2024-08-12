Every Tool Included In The Makita LXT Woodworking Combo Kit

If you're into woodworking as a hobby or looking to save money by doing your own repairs and renovations — or you're just looking to overhaul your tool collection — one quick and easy way to start a new woodworking toolkit is with Makita's 10-piece LXT Woodworking Combo Kit. Included in this bundle are Makita tools that are useful for DIY carpentry and a wide range of other woodworking tasks, both large and small.

Advertisement

All the items in this collection are cordless and can be powered by Makita's LXT 18V batteries — which can be recharged using the included Hybrid Job Site Charger that also has some other fun and convenient uses. In addition to these 10 cordless devices, the bundle also comes with an additional charger, a tool bag, and two 4 Ah batteries compatible with all the tools — allowing you to use everything in the kit without any additional purchases. The Makita's 10-piece LXT Woodworking Combo Kit has product code XT1001SM and sells for around $1,179. It's available from various hardware chains and retailers, including Acme Tools and Amazon.

You can also buy the tools individually from even more locations, such as The Home Depot — though buying each one separately is less efficient and more expensive than purchasing them as a bundle. Here is a more detailed look at each of the 10 tools included in the Makita 10-piece LXT Woodworking Combo Kit.

Advertisement