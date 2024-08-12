Every Tool Included In The Makita LXT Woodworking Combo Kit
If you're into woodworking as a hobby or looking to save money by doing your own repairs and renovations — or you're just looking to overhaul your tool collection — one quick and easy way to start a new woodworking toolkit is with Makita's 10-piece LXT Woodworking Combo Kit. Included in this bundle are Makita tools that are useful for DIY carpentry and a wide range of other woodworking tasks, both large and small.
All the items in this collection are cordless and can be powered by Makita's LXT 18V batteries — which can be recharged using the included Hybrid Job Site Charger that also has some other fun and convenient uses. In addition to these 10 cordless devices, the bundle also comes with an additional charger, a tool bag, and two 4 Ah batteries compatible with all the tools — allowing you to use everything in the kit without any additional purchases. The Makita's 10-piece LXT Woodworking Combo Kit has product code XT1001SM and sells for around $1,179. It's available from various hardware chains and retailers, including Acme Tools and Amazon.
You can also buy the tools individually from even more locations, such as The Home Depot — though buying each one separately is less efficient and more expensive than purchasing them as a bundle. Here is a more detailed look at each of the 10 tools included in the Makita 10-piece LXT Woodworking Combo Kit.
18V LXT Compact Brushless Cordless ½-inch Hammer Driver‑Drill and 18V LXT Cordless Impact Driver
Two of the 10 tools included in the Makita LXT Woodworking Combo Kit are a hammer-drive drill and impact driver that can be used for hanging pictures, installing shelves, or mounting TV brackets, as well as heavier-duty construction and renovation tasks. They work when you need to not only drill into wood, but harder materials like concrete, stone, or brick. With these two cordless tools, you'll be able to cover a wide range of drilling and driving jobs. The pair make up two of Makita's top-selling drills and cost $149 when purchased separately and without batteries or chargers. They're durably built while still comfortable to use thanks to their rubberized grips and trigger mechanisms.
The Makita 18V LXT Compact Brushless Cordless ½-inch Hammer Driver‑Drill (product code XPH12Z) is a little over seven inches long and weighs just 4.2 pounds, so it's easier to operate for extended periods of time without getting fatigued. Despite its small size, it delivers up to 530 in-lbs of torque and has two different speed settings: 0-500/0-2,000 rpm and 0-7,500/0-30,000 bpm.
At five inches long, the Makita 18V LXT Cordless Impact Driver (product code XDT13Z) is even more compact than the ½-inch Hammer Driver‑Drill and weighs just 3.5 pounds. It delivers up to 1,500 in-lbs of max torque and uses a variable-speed trigger that ranges between 0-3,400 rpm and 0-3,600 ipm, which allows you to use it for all sorts of different tasks. Its small size also makes it easier to use in hard-to-reach areas and it's equipped with dual LED lights to better illuminate dark corners and other tough-to-see spots. Plus, it includes a quarter-inch hex chuck for conveniently quick bit changes.
18V LXT Cordless 6‑1/2-inch Circular Saw
You're almost certainly going to need a saw (or two or five) while woodworking, so it makes sense that the Makita LXT Woodworking Combo Kit includes the brand's 18V LXT Cordless 6‑1/2-inch Circular Saw, which has product code XSS02Z and costs $149 when sold separately. The smaller-sized circular saw is great for everything from crafts to building furniture, as well as a useful Makita saw for making quick cuts in flooring materials. It can cut 2.25 inches at 90 degrees and has a bevel capacity of zero to 50 degrees. The cordless saw is capable of delivering up to 3,700 rpm, allowing you to rip and cut at a rapid pace.
Even with the 18V battery that powers it, it only weighs 7.3 pounds, giving you plenty of control while using the tool to make smooth and accurate cuts. It's further assisted by its precision-machined aluminum base. While it has durable metal casing, its handle consists of a rubberized soft grip that makes it more comfortable to operate and easier to use for more time-consuming jobs. The flat motor housing design provides stability when changing out blades, which is also made easier thanks to the tool's on-board blade wrench. While the circular saw might seem low-tech, it's anything but — Makita's Star Protection Computer Controls are designed to prevent the motor from overloading, overheating, or over-discharging while in use.
18V LXT Cordless Jig Saw
While circular saws are great for making larger, longer cuts, you'll also want a jigsaw on hand for more precise and intricate work, including curved and custom cuts you may need to make for shapes, patterns, and scrollwork in DIY crafts and furniture projects. The Makita 18V LXT Cordless Jigsaw, which has product code XVJ03Z, is included in Makita's LXT Woodworking Combo Kit for just such applications. On its own, the tool typically costs $199 and is available from retailers such as Home Depot, though you may find it for less on Amazon when it's in stock.
Obviously, precision is key when it comes to jigsaws, which is why it's important to use one that's lightweight enough for you to comfortably operate. According to Makita, the 18V LXT Cordless Jigsaw boasts the lowest overall weight in its class — it's just 6.4 pounds. Plus, like many other cordless Makita tools, including ones that make up the LXT Woodworking Combo Kit, it sports a rubberized soft grip.
Its large, two-finger variable-speed trigger also makes it easy to operate and allows you to apply between zero and 2,600 strokes per minute. The saw is equipped with three orbital settings and bevels between zerl\o and 45 degrees left or right. Other features include a built-in LED work light, a tool-less change lever to quickly exchange blades, and an integrated dust blower that will clear your line of cut as you work.
18V LXT Cordless Oscillating Multi‑Tool
One product included in the Makita LXT Woodworking Combo Kit that single-handedly offers several additional functions is the Makita 18V LXT Cordless Oscillating Multi‑Tool, which has product code XMT03Z. Not only is it useful for a variety of different woodworking jobs, but it can also be used on other materials as well, including plaster, sheetrock, tile, PVC, and more.
With a variable-speed control dial you can set the desired speed depending on the task at hand. It can run between 6,000 and 20,000 oscillations per minute and has a 3.2-degree oscillation angle designed to deliver faster and more aggressive cutting and sanding. The tool isn't difficult to operate, either — it weighs just under five pounds with the 18-volt battery attached and employs a 2-3/8-inch diameter barrel grip. It includes a can't-miss on/off slide switch with lock-on capability and features a soft start feature.
Plus, its built-in battery capacity warning system will automatically stop the motor and illuminate an indicator light so you know when it's time to recharge the battery. The Makita 18V LXT Cordless Oscillating Multi‑Tool sells for $159 at Home Depot when it doesn't come with its own battery or charger — however, the blade and various accessory adapters are included. These adapters will allow you to use the multi-tool with many third-party accessories that aren't made by Makita. You can also find the tool discounted on Amazon.
18V LXT Cordless Recipro Saw
The Makita 18V LXT Cordless Recipro Saw (product code XRJ04Z) that's included in the Makita LXT Woodworking Combo Kit allows you to accomplish a range of versatile jobs, including window fitting, framing, and other wood construction, as well as tasks that involve other materials like metal, masonry, plaster, and drywall. This can be messy work, which is why it's good that Makita also designed the saw with patented Extreme Protection Technology (XPT) that makes the tool more dust and water resistant, allowing you to confidently use it no matter how arduous the job.
The compact saw is 191/8 inches long and weighs 8.3 pounds with the battery. It includes a rubberized handle and its trigger is large enough for two fingers, which help with grip. The reciprocating saw is equipped with a variable speed trigger that enables you to apply between zero and 2,800 strokes per minute, with a stroke length of 1.25 inches. Also included with the saw is an electric brake and a refined crank mechanism that reduces vibration and minimizes blade deflection, giving you more precision and control while cutting.
You'll also save time thanks to the product's tool-less blade swapping system that allows for quick and easy blade installation and removal. When sold on its own, the Makita 18V LXT Cordless Recipro Saw costs $149, though you can also find the bare tool for less on Amazon.
18V LXT Cordless Random Orbit Sander, Compact Router, and Planer
Also included within the 10-piece tool kit are three useful products: a random orbit sander, a compact router, and a planer. The Makita 18V LXT Cordless 5-inch Random Orbit Sander has product code XOB01Z and costs $139 on its own. It sports a large 1/8-inch random orbit action that provides sanding without swirls and uses three different speed settings — 7,000, 9,500, and 11,000 opm — that can be selected with a one-touch electronic speed control. The sander also includes a pad brake and pad control system, integrated dust collection system, and quick-change five-inch/eight-hole hook-and-loop abrasive paper.
The Makita 18V LXT Cordless Compact Router has product code XTR01Z and sells individually for $199. It's capable of up to 380 feet of cutting performance (in red oak) using a 6 mm straight bit at a 4 mm depth when powered by a 5 Ah battery. Its variable speed dial allows you to choose a speed between 10,000 and 30,000 rpm and the tool is designed with electronic speed control that will maintain the speed you select at a steady rhythm as you work. It also includes a smooth rack-and-pinion fine depth adjustment system and soft start feature.
The Makita 18V LXT Cordless 3‑1/4-inch Planer (product code XPK01Z) is one of Makita's most underrated power tools and sells at Home Depot for $214. It weighs just 7.4 pounds but generates up to 15,000 rpm, using a two-blade cutterhead with double-edge carbide blades and a click depth adjustment knob with easy-to-read settings for 0-5/64 inches that enables you to set the precise depth you need. It's built with a spring-loaded stand, rubberized soft grips on the front and rear handles, and an electric brake.
Hybrid Job Site Charger and Bluetooth Radio
The Makita Hybrid Job Site Charger and Bluetooth Radio (product code XRM10) is unlike the other nine tools included in the Makita LXT Woodworking Combo Kit for a few different reasons. For one, it's the only product that isn't just cordless — an included AC adapter allows you to use it indefinitely when plugged in too. For another, the device works as a battery charger and can conveniently recharge the Makita 18-volt LXT batteries needed to power the other tools included in the woodworking combo kit — the only radio Makita makes that can do this. An 18V LXT 5 Ah battery, for example, can be charged by the machine in just 80 minutes. It can also recharge Makita 12-volt max CXT batteries that you might need for other cordless power tools while working, and offers two USB ports to charge smartphones and other devices.
Of course, it also differs from the other bundled tools in that, rather than assisting you with your woodworking jobs, it will give you something to listen to as you work. The tool has two powerful 3.5-inch side-firing speakers and Bluetooth capability that allows you to wirelessly connect your phone or other device, as well as an auxiliary port for MP3 compatibility and an FM clock radio. Menu controls enabling you to set the clock and snooze, adjust the volume, and switch between mono and stereo.
It also includes a built-in bottle opener and storage space for your phone and other items. By itself, the Hybrid Job Site Charger and Bluetooth Radio has a list price of $379 (though it's currently discounted for $249), which further adds to the savings you can achieve by purchasing it as part of the Makita LXT 10-piece Woodworking Combo Kit.