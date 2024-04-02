5 Makita Saws To Make Quick Cuts In Flooring Materials
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Redoing the flooring in your home can give your space a new look. While you can always choose to get it done by a professional, working on the project yourself can be a rewarding and fun experience, as long as you have the right tools. Odds are, you're going to be purchasing flooring materials that need to be cut into a certain size to fit the dimensions of the room you're reflooring. This is where saws from Makita can help.
Founded in 1915, Makita, a Japanese brand, has been manufacturing high-quality tools and distributing its products in around 50 countries across the world, including the United States. If you'd like to get your hands on Makita tools, now that you know a little about the history of the brand, you can make your purchase in offline stores like The Home Depot or browse through the extensive selection available on online platforms like Amazon and Grainger, among others.
Buying online is, of course, convenient, given that you get to browse and compare a variety of products, read reviews shared by customers, and even snag great deals. So, if you're looking for the best Makita saws to help you make quick cuts in your flooring materials, this list is a great starting point. The products mentioned below were selected based on the user ratings and reviews left on online marketplaces and opinions shared by professional reviewers. You'll find a more detailed methodology that explains how we evaluated these products and selected the best ones toward the end of this list.
Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Barrel Grip Jig Saw (XVJ01Z)
A jigsaw is one of the best tools to cut notches or shapes in flooring materials, and this brushless, cordless, barrel-grip jigsaw from Makita will help you do just that. Designed with a brushless motor and a barrel grip, this Makita jigsaw offers you the power and control you need to make accurate cuts. This model features three orbital settings in addition to the straight cutting setting, which allows you to tweak the cutting action based on the material you are using. It has six different speed settings, ranging between 800 and 3,500 strokes per minute, so you can go slow or speed through different cutting tasks.
In terms of ease of use, this jigsaw is fairly straightforward and simplistic to operate. It has built-in dual LED lights, which means your visibility won't suffer while cutting. Additionally, it comes with a built-in dust blower that does a good job of keeping the cut line dust-free. The tool is also fairly sturdy and durable, thanks to its heavy-gauge aluminum construction.
While there aren't any glaring negatives to add, Pro Tools Review notes in its mostly positive review that people with large hands might find the shape of the battery compartment uncomfortable. Still, given the rating of 4.7 on Amazon and 4.5 on The Home Depot's website, it's clear that the tool is well-liked by those who have purchased it. If you'd like to own this barrel grip jigsaw, you can make your purchase on Amazon for a discounted price of $284.76 or The Home Depot's website for $339 (the original price is $550).
Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Jig Saw (XVJ02Z)
If you don't need a jigsaw with a barrel grip, this traditional D-handle jigsaw from Makita is a solid option that's worth considering. This model, like the XVJ01Z, features a brushless motor that offers increased energy efficiency. In fact, Makita's website claims that this power tool has a "50% longer run time."
While it's a durable device with a heavy-gauge aluminum base, it weighs only 5.8 pounds, making it quite light and comfortable to use for extended periods. Like the XVJ01Z, this model features a six-speed control setting and a tool-less blade change system. It also has a cordless design, which is great if you need to move around freely while operating the tool.
The only downside you need to be mindful of, as noted by a review in WOOD Magazine, is that "the XVJ02Z lacks a dust blower, so cutting with it quickly covers the cutline in front of the blade, requiring you to clear it manually." This isn't a deal-breaker, however, since you can purchase a dust nozzle attachment from Makita to mitigate this issue. Makita offers a number of products that aren't tools, and this attachment is an excellent example. If you'd like to purchase this power tool, you can find it on Amazon, where it is rated 4.6 out of 5, for $279.99 or on The Home Depot's website, where it is rated 4.7 out of 5, for $329.
Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Jig Kit (XVJ03)
Another Makita tool that could come in handy when installing flooring is this cordless jig kit, which includes an 18V jigsaw, battery and charger, T-shank blade, anti-splintering insert, cover plate, and a tool bag. Unlike the XVJ01Z and the XVJ02Z, this model comes with a brushed motor. While brushed motors may not be as efficient as the brushless variants, they are more cost-effective, and this jigsaw, in particular, offers great value, given that it delivers plenty of power.
It has a variable cutting speed of up to 2,600 strokes per minute and four cut settings (three orbital and one straight), which adds to the versatility of the tool. The jigsaw has an ergonomic design and a compact size, weighing just a little over 6 pounds. The two-finger variable speed trigger is accessible and helps you quickly adjust the tool's speed. This jigsaw has been designed to produce less vibration and noise as well, which makes it all the more comfortable to use for a long duration.
This kit is currently available on Amazon at a steeply discounted price of $366.46 (it is originally priced at $667.80) and on The Home Depot's website for $479. The kit has received a rating of 4.8 out of 5 on both platforms, with numerous positive reviews.
Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Jig Saw (XVJ04Z)
This brushless cordless jigsaw from Makita is another solid option that's worth considering if you're looking for a power tool to cut through your flooring materials. It doesn't have a barrel grip, but most people will find the D-handle fairly comfortable and intuitive to hold and use. The tool has a variable-speed trigger, which you can tweak it based on your needs to get the most accurate cuts. One of the highlights of this tool is that it has a brushless motor that delivers more efficiency and power. Additionally, it also uses less battery power, which means you won't have to worry about constant recharging.
Makita claims that this tool, which weighs just 3.8 pounds, is the most compact and lightweight of all of its D-handle jigsaws. The cordless design further enhances the ease of use. The tool also has dual LED lights, which is great for times when you may have to operate it in dimly lit areas. If you're looking to purchase this cordless jigsaw from Makita, you can find it on Amazon for $145.30 and on The Home Depot's website for $199. It's rated highly by customers, as evidenced by the 4.6 rating on Amazon and the 4.9 rating on Home Depot.
Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless 6 ½ Circular Saw (XSS02Z)
While a jigsaw is excellent for cutting notches and shapes, you can use a circular saw to make long, straight cuts in flooring materials. This cordless circular saw from Makita is a great option for this purpose. The tool is designed with a motor that delivers plenty of torque and produces 3,700 RPM for smoother, faster cutting. The heavy aluminum base provides durability and stability as well.
A highlight of this tool, apart from its performance, is that it is extremely user-friendly, provided you follow the common safety tips. It weighs only 7.3 pounds, has a soft rubberized handle, and has a cordless design that allows you to use it even when you're not connected to a power outlet. The tool is not without its limitations, though. A few reviewers who purchased it noted that the tool isn't as powerful as a corded model. While this may be true, you should know that this circular saw boasts a pretty large cutting capacity of 2 1/4" at 90 degrees, which means you can easily use this circular saw to cut through some pretty thick material.
If you think a circular saw will come in handy to cut your flooring materials, you can purchase this model from Makita on Amazon for just $109.92 (the original price of the item is $207). It's received a 4.7 out of 5 on the platform, which is a testament to its reliability and quality. It's also available on The Home Depot's website, where it's received a rating of 4.7 out of 5, for $149.
Why did these tools make it to this list?
If you're in the process of redoing your flooring and need power tools to help you cut the materials on hand, each one of these saws makes a solid choice. To help you make an informed decision and avoid having to purchase a product you're unhappy with, we evaluated multiple saws from Makita and selected the ones that were best for the job based on the average user ratings and reviews on popular online marketplaces.
All of the above-mentioned products received an average rating of over 4 with multiple positive reviews, which indicates the level of customer satisfaction. In addition to user reviews, we also considered the experiences of professional reviewers for some of these products. All in all, these saws make a great addition to your toolbox, especially if you're a new homeowner looking for the right tools from Makita or are renovating your space with new flooring.