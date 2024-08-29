5 Of The Best 40V Makita XGT Tools, According To Owners
When you've chosen to stick with a brand, you want the best that the name has to offer. If you're a Ryobi fan, you'll build a collection from the ONE+ line. If DeWalt's your go-to, then you'll be shopping the Lithium-Ion XRP line. As for Makita, a Home Depot staple, you'll want to set aside the older LXT System and opt for XGT-labeled equipment. An upgrade from the universal LXT line, which catered to casual applications and light DIY projects, Makita's XGT pumps up the power and efficiency with a brushless motor that utilizes rare earth magnets for optimal performance.
Sporting a microchip in both the tool and the battery, Makita's XGT application can more efficiently communicate to prevent overheating, overloading, and over-discharging power. It's all very impressive and lends to more taxing jobs, but that doesn't mean every product in the XGT line is worth the cost and the space it takes up. To help build the best collection of XGT products for a more effective workspace, we've turned to owners across the internet for guidance and recommendations. Based on user experience and suggestions from real XGT owners, we've compiled five 40V Makita XGTs that should take up a spot in your tool cabinet. This list doesn't cater to any specific project or job, and each tool should prove useful for most users.
Paddle Switch Angle Grinder
When summarizing the differences between the old 18V Makita angle grinder and the updated XGT 40V, the Builds & Stuff YouTube channel had one thing to say: "Does anyone want to buy an 18V one?" The review highlights some of the 40V improvements, including a more manageable shield with a push-button lock, but Builds & Stuff isn't the only one that recommended the XGT model of Makita's angle grinder. One commenter on Reddit described the XGT model grinder as a beast, especially when compared to the 18V, which echoes Builds & Stuff's sentiments. In a post asking, "What are the best tools in the XGT lineup?" u/BBQLunch specifically mentioned the grinders as a must-have tool.
One of Makita's current grinders, model GAG14Z, is compatible with 4.5 and 6-inch wheels and runs at 9,000 RPM. The XGT grinder puts the user experience first with Active Feedback -sensing Technology (AFT), which cuts the motor if the wheel jams or stops rotating while mid-cut. The grinder also features an electric brake that stops the wheel within two seconds of the trigger being depressed, so you can move faster without creating a safety hazard. Safety and efficiency elevate the 40V grinder with a tool-free rotating guard and a protective measure that keeps the grinder from spinning when the battery is inserted while the switch is pressed.
Dual-Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw
Something like a miter saw isn't going to be for every user. Its very specific use case makes it far less universal than something like a grinder, but if your job site or at-home projects require one, owners recommend Makita's XGT version. Though the XGT line is made to be a little more powerful than the 18V, Reddit user u/Juhanmalm called it the "best 'general daily use' [miter] saw." They went on to say they've used nearly all options from major brands, including Milwaukee and DeWalt, but Makita's XGT came out on top. In fact, they explained that the miter saw was the only reason they switched to the XGT line of tools.
The heavy-duty saw boasts a cutting capacity of 2-¾ x 12 ¼ inches at 90 degrees, with a 4,800 RPM brushless motor under the hood. If you already have Makita's Auto-Start Wireless Transmitter (AWS) or may purchase one, the saw can be turned on and off via Bluetooth to maximize safety and efficiency. When it comes to cutting, Makita aims for a straight and accurate cut every time with an LED light that helps create a guide with the blade's shadow. There's a lot to the XGT miter saw (GSL02Z), and it all comes together to earn a recommendation from Tool Box Buzz. In their five-star review, Scott Arnold noted that the saw "packs a mean punch."
Circular Saw
Another AWS-compatible tool in the XGT line, the circular saw is far more portable than the miter, offering more versatility on the job site. As Pro Tool Reviews notes in their review, the circular saw (GSH01) is an "all-around solid saw with capable features and above-average performance." Professionals aren't the only ones praising the XGT circular saw, though. On Reddit, u/EweLikeMike states that the "XGT track saw is actually a pretty nice step up from the 18V." They went on to explain that the XGT saw is balanced well, and it's especially good at cutting down hardwoods.
In another thread, a different user listed the XGT circular saws when mentioning tools where the more powerful line "dominates." Like the miter saw, the XGT Brushless 7 ¼-Inch Circular Saw is also AWS compatible and features the LED guiding light to better illuminate the workspace. According to the listing on Makita's official website, the saw has a 2 ⅝-inch cutting capacity and can cut through three layers of material in one pass. Powered by a 6,000 RPM brushless motor, the circular saw is a small powerhouse, boasting features like an Automatic Torque that optimizes cutting performance and electric brakes.
High-Speed Dust Blower
If there's a constant with Makita's XGT High-Speed Dust Blower (GSA01Z), it's that it's not normally high on the "must buy" list but typically garners an enthusiastic response. While showing off their collection of Makita XGT tools, one user had plenty of good to say about the haul overall. However, they were quite ecstatic about the blower, calling it an "impulse purchase" that "works freaking awesome." Another user, u/Copen-Hayden, added to the dust blower accolades, saying, "[It's] probably my favorite so far."
In a separate thread dedicated to the blower, u/sabihope stated it's their "new favorite too." Other owners chimed in with their own positive remarks, such as calling it one of Makita's "best brushless tools" and stating it's their most-used tool. The dust blower features four adjustable speeds and ships with five nozzles to cater to projects of different sizes. Makita designed the blower with digital communication to prevent overheating and overloading. With an estimated 50 minutes of runtime on the 40V 2.5Ah battery, you could do quite a lot of cleaning with this compact duster.
Brushless Impact Driver
Every toolbox should have an impact driver. You never know when you're going to need to drive through a stubborn surface. If we're to listen to owners, then the Makita XGT impact driver is the model to go with. Reddit user u/Sad_Past943 bought into Makita's XGT line, but was skeptical about the driver. After using it, though, they found themselves "super impressed" with it, contrary to what they believed would be true. As a must-have of the current XGT line, they were to compare it to the older LXT model, confirming it to be "faster and more powerful."
In their review of the XGT Brushless Impact Driver (GDT01), Shop Tool Reviews offered praise for the tool despite its max torque of 1,950 in-lbs being lower than some competitors. As they state, the driver's functionality is less about the torque and more about the easy-to-swap variable speeds, of which there are four. Along with four speeds, the driver features an assist mode, three auto-stop modes for forward and reverse, and two T-modes for a versatile addition to your toolbox.