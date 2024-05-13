How To Know Which Makita Impact Driver Will Work Best For You

When putting together a toolbox, there are a handful of tools that everyone should have at their disposal. Hand tools like sockets, hammers, and tape measures are must-haves, and so are plenty of power tools. Though many opt for a good drill, it's very much in one's best interest to get ahold of a solid impact driver, too. Most are sturdy yet lightweight, capable of inserting fasteners into a variety of materials with ease. Unsurprisingly, most major tool brands offer impact drivers to consumers, with Makita, whose catalog also boasts some underrated tools, standing out as one of the strongest.

With a history dating back to 1915, Makita has been at the forefront of the tool world for some time. Thus, as impact drivers have risen to prominence and become increasingly popular with tradespeople and do-it-yourself enthusiasts alike, the brand has introduced its own line. Now knee-deep in the 21st century, Makita has a wide array of impact drivers for customers to choose from, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. While this selection is great, it can be a bit daunting trying to figure out which one is the right one for you. To determine the best fit, it's important to consider a couple of key areas.