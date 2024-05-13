How To Know Which Makita Impact Driver Will Work Best For You
When putting together a toolbox, there are a handful of tools that everyone should have at their disposal. Hand tools like sockets, hammers, and tape measures are must-haves, and so are plenty of power tools. Though many opt for a good drill, it's very much in one's best interest to get ahold of a solid impact driver, too. Most are sturdy yet lightweight, capable of inserting fasteners into a variety of materials with ease. Unsurprisingly, most major tool brands offer impact drivers to consumers, with Makita, whose catalog also boasts some underrated tools, standing out as one of the strongest.
With a history dating back to 1915, Makita has been at the forefront of the tool world for some time. Thus, as impact drivers have risen to prominence and become increasingly popular with tradespeople and do-it-yourself enthusiasts alike, the brand has introduced its own line. Now knee-deep in the 21st century, Makita has a wide array of impact drivers for customers to choose from, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. While this selection is great, it can be a bit daunting trying to figure out which one is the right one for you. To determine the best fit, it's important to consider a couple of key areas.
Choosing a drill that suits your needs
The most important step in determining which Makita impact driver is best for you is figuring out your needs. Are you a laborer who puts their tools to constant use, needing something that can handle a range of jobs and will last? Or are you someone who just wants to have a strong arsenal of tools around the house to tackle various one-off jobs? Makita's impact drivers are all high-quality, but some are better suited for consistent, heavy use than others, and come with add-ons not everyone will need.
If you plan to use your Makita impact driver constantly, you may want to get something like the XGT brushless cordless four-speed impact driver kit. The XGT line is designed with routine work in mind, with a long-lasting 40V battery and shorter charging periods to mitigate downtime on the job. The kit includes two batteries, a charging base, a carrying bag, and, of course, the driver itself, which delivers 1,950 in-lbs max torque for tough jobs, two tightening modes, and more. For less frequent use, something like the LXT compact brushless cordless impact driver kit will serve you just fine. With its 18V battery, 1,240 in-lbs max torque, and comparatively lighter weight, this driver is perfect for infrequent use and packs enough power to handle most casual jobs.
Budget is an important consideration
Like any power tool purchase, looking at the included accessories, key features, and build quality in relation to your needs is key when preparing to make a purchase. However, the operative word there is "purchase," meaning there's the monetary aspect to consider as well. Power tools can get expensive, and impact drivers are no exception. Naturally, Makita's offerings come at various price points that one should keep in mind when budgeting. The last thing you'd want to do is overpay for stuff you don't need, or underpay for a tool that doesn't meet your needs.
If you're looking to buy a complete Makita impact driver package — battery and charger included — you're looking at prices around $150. For example, the Home Depot website (since you can't find Makita tools at Lowes) has the CXT cordless impact driver kit, which comes with the driver, two batteries, a charger, and a hard carrying case, for $139. This is among the cheaper options, with the more expensive kits dwarfing that price with ease. The XGT brushless cordless impact driver kit will cost you $449. At the end of the day, it's hard to make a bad purchase when it comes to Makita and its impact drivers. It ranks among the best of the major impact driver brands for a reason, after all. It's simply a matter of assessing your needs and budget to ensure you're getting the best possible one for you.