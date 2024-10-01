How Powerful Is Makita's Mini-Blower & What's Its Expected Runtime On A Single Charge?

With its wide range of applications, the Makita 18V LXT High Speed Blower/Inflator is a useful cordless tool that can not only perform multiple functions but is convenient to use thanks to its compact design and one-handed controls. Despite coming in a relatively small package, the brushless motor that Makita's packed inside is surprisingly powerful.

Advertisement

The Makita 18V LXT High Speed Blower/Inflator, which has model #XSA01Z, can generate an air velocity of 447 miles per hour — much more powerful than even the sustained winds of a Category 5 hurricane. The inflator can also deliver a maximum air volume of 39 cubic feet per minute. With specs like these, it's clear why Makita added the "high speed" to the name of its handy tool.

One Home Depot customer notes that the inflator is able to fill a large ski tube in just two minutes — a task that would normally take 15 minutes with their air compressor. Another user remarked that the mini-blower is powerful enough to not just clear dust and debris off a workbench but even other tools as well. If you think you don't need that much power in a mini-blower, you can rest assured that it has four different digitally-controlled speeds, so you can use it at lower settings appropriate for the task at hand.

Advertisement