How Powerful Is Makita's Mini-Blower & What's Its Expected Runtime On A Single Charge?
With its wide range of applications, the Makita 18V LXT High Speed Blower/Inflator is a useful cordless tool that can not only perform multiple functions but is convenient to use thanks to its compact design and one-handed controls. Despite coming in a relatively small package, the brushless motor that Makita's packed inside is surprisingly powerful.
The Makita 18V LXT High Speed Blower/Inflator, which has model #XSA01Z, can generate an air velocity of 447 miles per hour — much more powerful than even the sustained winds of a Category 5 hurricane. The inflator can also deliver a maximum air volume of 39 cubic feet per minute. With specs like these, it's clear why Makita added the "high speed" to the name of its handy tool.
One Home Depot customer notes that the inflator is able to fill a large ski tube in just two minutes — a task that would normally take 15 minutes with their air compressor. Another user remarked that the mini-blower is powerful enough to not just clear dust and debris off a workbench but even other tools as well. If you think you don't need that much power in a mini-blower, you can rest assured that it has four different digitally-controlled speeds, so you can use it at lower settings appropriate for the task at hand.
Makita's High Speed Blower/Inflator can last nearly an hour on a single charge
Despite being able to generate high-speed airflow, the battery of the cordless mini-blower won't immediately drain on you as you might expect. When powered by Makita's 18V LXT 6 Ah slide-style battery, the Makita 18V LXT High Speed Blower/Inflator can run for up to 55 minutes before needing a recharge or a new battery, allowing you to work uninterrupted for nearly an hour if you need to.
If you're doing serious labor and need to work longer than that, you can employ Makita's LXT rapid charger to quickly get the battery back to full capacity. The rapid charger has a digital display that will let you easily keep track of the battery charge level. The charger is built with advanced circuitry that can monitor and control current, voltage, and temperature for fast and efficient charging while also preventing overheating. Additionally, an integrated dual-fan design will also help keep the battery and circuit board cooler to allow for faster charging.
The blower/inflator is part of Makita's LXT system of cordless power tools, which can share interchangeable 18V batteries and chargers for a more efficient and cost-effective tool collection. This is similar to other interchangeable power systems offered by major tool brands like Milwaukee and Ryobi, though Makita says its LXT line "is the world's largest compatible cordless tool system powered by 18V slide-style batteries." It includes over 325 different Makita cordless tools, so you can build a heck of a toolkit without having to spend more on batteries and chargers. The LXT system even includes more powerful 36V tools that simultaneously run on two 18V batteries at once. The Makita 18V LXT High Speed Blower/Inflator only needs one to do its job, though.
The cordless blower & inflator boasts other features in addition to speed and power
One of the most useful aspects of the Makita 18V LXT High Speed Blower/Inflator is the tool's compact size. It's just 7-1/8 inches long, which allows it to be used in tight spaces and other hard-to-reach nooks and crannies that can often collect unwanted dust and debris. Plus, it weighs under three pounds, so the fact that it's lightweight makes it easier to use for extended periods of time with less risk of hand or arm fatigue — which is especially useful given that the impressive battery life of the tool means you can consistently use it for nearly an hour without stopping.
The ergonomic, rubberized soft grip built into the handle of the tool also makes it easier and more comfortable to handle. Plus, Makita integrated an in-line fan design that better balances the mini-blower and makes it easier to use. Other features include a lock-on switch and an onboard LED light so that you can see better into those tight corners, as well as a filter on the blower intake that will reduce dust working its way through the tool and potentially damaging its components. Another particularly convenient feature of the blower/inflator is its compatibility with five different nozzles that greatly expand how and where you can use the tool.
The Makita 18V LXT High Speed Blower/Inflator can be used in a variety of different ways
With the ability to both inflate and push air around, Makita's blower/inflator can perform many different functions around the house or garage, or even in your car, as well as on the job site. For example, it's useful for both prepping a work area or cleaning up after a job, as you can quickly clear dust, wood shavings, and other debris from your workspace using the blower. Since it's compact, it can also be used to tidy up other tools. Home Depot customers have reported using it to remove grass clippings from lawnmowers, metal shavings from power drills, and sawdust from miter saws.
Other uses that customers have found for the tool include cleaning work boots, barbecue grills, and even desktop computers — if you've got troublesome crumbs and other debris wedged underneath the keys of your keyboard, the mini-blower can blast them right out. The product can also be used for quick-drying metal components and for various applications when detailing cars or during restoration projects. While you'll need a full-size blower for landscaping your yard, such as one of Makita's other powerful 18V blowers, the handheld blower/inflator is useful for clearing patio tables and furniture of small twigs and leaves in a pinch. Of course, you can also use the inflator to quickly set up everything from pool floats to air mattresses or to top off tires. You'll likely find all sorts of use cases for the tool if you do end up adding it to your toolkit.
How do customers like the Makita 18V LXT High Speed Blower/Inflator?
Between its compact size, versatility, extended runtime, and high-speed capability, it shouldn't be a surprise that customers generally seem to hold Makita's mini-blower in high regard. In fact, it's one of the most user-recommended Makita 18V tools on the market. Home Depot sells the Makita 18V LXT High Speed Blower/Inflator for $194 — though you'll need to pay more to purchase a battery and charger separately if you don't already own them for other Makita LXT products.
While barely more than a dozen Home Depot customers have bothered to rate and review the product at the time of this writing, it boasts an excellent 4.9 out of 5 overall user score based on those reviews. Customers say that the tool is "excellent and versatile," and that it's a "fantastic tool with so many uses." Another customer reports that they had "no regrets purchasing" the blower/inflator. Similarly, the product is well-reviewed on Amazon, where it has a list price of $169.99 (which also doesn't include a battery or charger). Based on nearly 100 Amazon reviews, it has a 4.8 out of 5 average customer score.
Of course, some customers have found drawbacks to the mini-blower. One generally positive review noted that the filter needs to be cleaned often and that the air tends to heat up when the tool runs for a while. Other downsides include the lack of a finer nozzle and the fact the otherwise convenient trigger lock only works at full speed and not at the tool's intermediate settings.
Makita makes other mini-blowers as well
In addition to the Makita 18V LXT High Speed Blower/Inflator (model #XSA01Z), the brand also makes and sells the Outdoor Adventure 18V LXT High Speed Blower/Inflator, which has model #ADSA01Z. In many ways, this is the exact same tool as the former, as it has the same 55-minute runtime and 447 mph/39 cfm capabilities, as well as the same four different speed settings and built-in features, including an LED light and intake filter. The main difference is that the tool is green instead of blue because it's part of Makita's Outdoor Adventure line of products that are geared toward leisure activities, such as camping and boating. Conveniently, the tool uses the same batteries and chargers as the #XSA01Z blower/inflator and other Makita 18V LXT products.
If you're already investing in this line of outdoor products — which includes a coffee maker, hot water kettle, and Bluetooth radio, among other useful tools and equipment — you may prefer this model over the original. Or, perhaps green is your favorite color. If you're looking to purchase the blue mini-blower and find that it's currently out of stock or that there's a discount on the Outdoor Adventure model, there's no reason not to go with the latter instead, as they are virtually the same product.
Another option is the XGT 40V max High Speed Dust Blower (model #GSA01Z). The difference between the Makita XGT and LXT lines is that the former uses 40-volt batteries rather than 18-volt ones, but the #GSA01Z offers the same max speeds as the other two blowers. If you already own other Makita XGT 40V tools, you can save money by going with this compatible blower rather than spending money on additional 18V accessories.