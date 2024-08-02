Which Is The Most Powerful Makita 18V Blower & How Much Does It Cost?

There's a lot to think about if you're on the hunt for a brand spankin' new blower. Perhaps the most crucial aspect you'll want to take into consideration is the power level of a specific blower. Depending on the extent of tasks you intend for your blower, having something that's strong and long-lasting can make a world of difference. Makita has been a longtime favorite among homeowners for this reason, but among its wide variety of 18V options, which is the most powerful?

Before we answer that question, let's breakdown the metrics you'll see when looking into blower power, most notably maximum air volume and maximum air velocity. Max air volume measures the amount of air going through your blower's nozzle per unit of time, often measured as cubic feet per minute (CFM). The significance of this factor in determining the power of your blower is that it lets you know the quantity of air coming out and thus giving you an idea of how much debris it can move.

Maximum air velocity, on the other hand, describes the speed in which air moves through the blower, which is often depicted as miles per hour (mph). This is another important element to consider as an especially high velocity adds to the force created by the air volume by moving items at a rapid speed, which can aid in moving about heavier items. Now that you have a good idea of what to look for, here's what Makita 18V blower can be considered the most powerful and its price.