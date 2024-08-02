Which Is The Most Powerful Makita 18V Blower & How Much Does It Cost?
There's a lot to think about if you're on the hunt for a brand spankin' new blower. Perhaps the most crucial aspect you'll want to take into consideration is the power level of a specific blower. Depending on the extent of tasks you intend for your blower, having something that's strong and long-lasting can make a world of difference. Makita has been a longtime favorite among homeowners for this reason, but among its wide variety of 18V options, which is the most powerful?
Before we answer that question, let's breakdown the metrics you'll see when looking into blower power, most notably maximum air volume and maximum air velocity. Max air volume measures the amount of air going through your blower's nozzle per unit of time, often measured as cubic feet per minute (CFM). The significance of this factor in determining the power of your blower is that it lets you know the quantity of air coming out and thus giving you an idea of how much debris it can move.
Maximum air velocity, on the other hand, describes the speed in which air moves through the blower, which is often depicted as miles per hour (mph). This is another important element to consider as an especially high velocity adds to the force created by the air volume by moving items at a rapid speed, which can aid in moving about heavier items. Now that you have a good idea of what to look for, here's what Makita 18V blower can be considered the most powerful and its price.
The 18V X2 LXT Blower is Makita's most powerful
Makita's normal 18V LXT Blower is a powerful option, but would you believe it's possible to get double that power in a single package? The 18V X2 LXT Blower runs on two 18V batteries Lithium-Ion batteries, increasing its capabilities while maintaining a lengthy battery life. Whereas an average 18V Blower from Makita gets you around 148 CFM maximum, the 18V X2 far surpasses it, reaching up to 473 CFM. While its air velocity is a bit lower, coming in at 120 mph as opposed to the regular 18V Blower's 143 mph, the significantly higher air volume more than makes up for it.
But all that power doesn't come cheap. The tool itself goes for $279 on The Home Depot, which goes up to $389 if you get it as a kit with two 5.0 Ah batteries and a charger. Given that Amazon is an official online retailer for Makita, you can also find one on there and take advantage of the many ways you can save while shopping on the site. The good news is that the price seems more than worth it based on reviews from buyers, with it holding a 4.8 out of five-star rating average on Amazon alone. Customers have widely praised its lightweight design, output, and surprising quietness, although a few have raised complaints regarding its battery life.