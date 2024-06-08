6 Easy Ways To Save Money When Shopping On Amazon

If you regularly use Amazon to buy certain products, such as laundry detergent, coffee beans, or many other items, you can use Subscribe & Save to automate the process — and save money while you're at it. Choose a recurring delivery date (it's customizable, but monthly is a common choice) and select which products you'd like to receive on that date. Many products on Amazon have lower prices if you purchase them through Subscribe & Save, and an additional 15% discount is also applied to most products if your delivery includes at least five eligible items.

If you end up not needing a certain item, you can skip the delivery for a month with just one click, and you can also select backup items in case that brand or product is currently out of stock. You also get an email reminder before the items ship out in case there's anything you'd like to add or delete from the order at the last minute. I personally use Subscribe & Save for literally dozens of household items, like toothpaste and trash bags, and if you bookmark the page you can quickly review and change your order without having to dig into Amazon's menus.

Many products on Amazon will also have digital coupons that can be used for both subscriptions and one-time purchases. They often appear in green under the list price, and you can "clip" them simply by clicking them — the discount will be applied after you add the item to your cart. Sometimes, the discount is just for a few dollars, but other times it can be significant, like 50% off or higher. Always make sure to keep an eye out for Amazon Coupons when buying something from the site.