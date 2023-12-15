Here Are A Couple Of Ways You Can Get A Discounted Amazon Prime Membership

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you said the word "Amazon" to someone on the street right now, it's likely they would not picture a tropical rainforest but rather a massive e-commerce giant that has woven itself into the fabric of modern society. The dominance of the online retailer is most visible in the popularity of Amazon Prime, a membership that gives users access to unlimited free shipping on orders for $14.99 a month or $139 per year.

Amazon Prime is already a good deal, given that it offers not only free expedited shipping but also access to Amazon Prime Video, Prime Photos, discounts at Whole Foods locations, and a lot more. Soon, customers may even get their Amazon deliveries by drone – although this long-promised service has seen a slow rollout.

Still, why buy in at full price if you can save money? For certain groups, most notably those receiving government assistance, low-income households, and university students, it's easy to get a steep discount on Prime. For everyone else, it can pay off to be on the lookout for a good deal when Amazon is offering promotional deals.