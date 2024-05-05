Is Amazon Basics Motor Oil Any Good, And Who Makes It?

Amazon may not be the first name that pops into your mind when thinking of the best motor oil brands out there, but that doesn't mean it should be overlooked. Within its varied line of household products under the Amazon Basics banner is Amazon Basics Synthetic Motor Oil. While relatively new to the motor oil game, the Amazon Basics brand has quickly become a trusted choice among both regular car drivers and auto enthusiasts alike.

Amazon Basics is advertised as providing your engine with exceptional durability and protection, preventing corrosion and cutting down on exhaust emissions while also being resistant to extreme temperatures. The American Petroleum Institute gave Amazon Basics Motor Oil an SN Plus rating, the highest rating given by the organization, while also boasting ILSAC GF-5 certification. This means it's designed to improve fuel efficiency and perform well even when exposed to harsh weather. In an unbiased test conducted by the YouTube channel Project Farm, Basics even proved to have superior flow speed to Mobil 1 and Valc speed after exposure to cold temperatures.

Given the reputation of Amazon as a leading online retailer, it only makes sense that its motor oil brand would stay in line with other top brands while still being more affordable for the average consumer. So if you've ever hesitated about giving Amazon Basics Motor Oil a try, then perhaps it's time to give it a try as you prepare for your next oil change.