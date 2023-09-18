Amazon Sets Fall Prime Day Dates For October

Amazon hosts periodic "Prime Day" events during which consumers get the opportunity to save massive amounts of money on discounted products. While such Prime Day sales — usually held in mid-July every year — used to be an annual affair, the company changed things in 2022 when it announced an additional event called the "Prime Early Access Sale" for October. Following the apparent success of the event, Amazon seems to be bringing back a Fall Prime Day event in 2023 — albeit with a slight change of name.

As reported a little over a month ago, Amazon has decided to call this October event the "Prime Big Deal Days." Amazon has now revealed that it intends to hold the Prime Big Deal Days sales festival starting in the wee hours of October 10, and ending by October 11.

During this period, Amazon Prime users will be able to grab a host of items at tantalizingly low rates. Amazon is already working on improving the company's recommendation engine to ensure that buyers do not miss out on deals they're interested in. Besides the U.S., the Prime Big Deals day will also take place in 19 other countries that include Canada, China, and several European countries.