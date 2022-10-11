Amazon Prime Day October 2022 - The Best Tech Deals Under $50

A smart speaker along with the AI that lives inside of it is at the core of every smart home build. Saying something is obviously easier than fishing out a phone and navigating through a variety of apps to find the one particular bulb you'd like to dim slightly. While Amazon's Alexa has its faults, it is still one of the bigger names in the world of voice assistants — and during Amazon's sale periods, the company practically gives Echo devices away. With Early Access, there are two standout Echo deals. They both come with a smart plug, too, so you can get one of your non-IoT devices involved right off the bat.

The Third Gen Echo Dot (the last hockey puck-shaped one) is available with a smart plug for just $17.99. This is far cheaper than the list price of $64.98, and the same price as the deeply discounted Echo Dot on its own without the smart plug. If you're not fussed about the plug, you can get the Echo Dot for only $9.98 when bundled with a month of Amazon Music Unlimited. Arguably more useful than the smart plug is the Echo Dot bundle that comes with two GE direct connect smart bulbs, which is also priced at $17.99.

If you want something with a screen, you can still grab a bundle for well under $50. The 2021 version of the Echo Show is available in both a smart plug and a smart bulb bundle for $34.99. The Echo Show has all of the Echo Dot's features, along with a small screen and a webcam. For that reason, you can display things like the weather, family photos, or make video calls to other people who have Echo Shows or the Alexa app on their phones.