How To Get 4 Months Of Amazon Music Unlimited For Prime Day 2022

The massive popularity of YouTube Music and Spotify — both of which have become the go-to apps for music streaming across the globe (according to a YouGov poll) — hasn't prevented some of the biggest players in the tech segment from trying their luck with their own music apps. Companies that have had a fair amount of success with their music apps include Apple and Amazon, which run Apple Music and Amazon Music, respectively. While not as popular as YouTube Music and Spotify, these services have accumulated a sizable number of dedicated users.

Since some features of Amazon Music are better suited to work on Amazon-made hardware, subscribing to the service makes sense for people already invested in the Amazon ecosystem. Another thing most people don't know about Amazon Music is the fact that the service comes in three tiers: A free tier, a paid tier called Amazon Music Prime, and a premium tier called Amazon Music Unlimited.

While the Prime tier is included with the Prime Subscription, the Unlimited tier carries a monthly fee starting at $8.99. The main difference between these two plans is the sheer number of songs available for the Unlimited plan. While the Prime plan gives users access to a little over 2 million songs, the Unlimited tier opens up access to more than 90 million tracks. Amazon often runs promotional offers on Amazon Music Unlimited, and the most recent one comes courtesy of Amazon Prime Day 2022.