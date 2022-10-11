How To Get 4 Months Of Amazon Music Unlimited For Prime Day 2022
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The massive popularity of YouTube Music and Spotify — both of which have become the go-to apps for music streaming across the globe (according to a YouGov poll) — hasn't prevented some of the biggest players in the tech segment from trying their luck with their own music apps. Companies that have had a fair amount of success with their music apps include Apple and Amazon, which run Apple Music and Amazon Music, respectively. While not as popular as YouTube Music and Spotify, these services have accumulated a sizable number of dedicated users.
Since some features of Amazon Music are better suited to work on Amazon-made hardware, subscribing to the service makes sense for people already invested in the Amazon ecosystem. Another thing most people don't know about Amazon Music is the fact that the service comes in three tiers: A free tier, a paid tier called Amazon Music Prime, and a premium tier called Amazon Music Unlimited.
While the Prime tier is included with the Prime Subscription, the Unlimited tier carries a monthly fee starting at $8.99. The main difference between these two plans is the sheer number of songs available for the Unlimited plan. While the Prime plan gives users access to a little over 2 million songs, the Unlimited tier opens up access to more than 90 million tracks. Amazon often runs promotional offers on Amazon Music Unlimited, and the most recent one comes courtesy of Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited access
People who have always been wanting to try out Amazon Music Unlimited but were put off by its monthly subscription charges now have the option to try the service for four months and then choose whether to continue with it or not. Do note that this offer is only valid for Amazon users trying out Unlimited for the first time. The offer is open to existing Amazon Prime members as well as users who have not signed up for Prime.
To get four months of free access to Amazon Music Unlimited, all users need to do is click head over to Amazon and select the red button that says "Try Now." Following this, they will be directed to a login page where users can enter their credentials. If eligible for the offer, users will immediately gain access to Amazon Music Unlimited. Users may also be required to enter their card details while signing up for the offer. Once the trial period ends, this card will be charged a monthly fee of $8.99. In case you do sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited and don't want to continue using the service after the trial period ends, make sure you cancel your subscription before your card is charged.