How To Get A $10 Credit For Amazon Prime Day October 2022

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Amazon's Early Access sale is bringing Prime Day-like deals to the fall, and there's an easy way to get even more money off if you're a Prime member. The retail behemoth is offering an additional $10 credit, which could mean users planning a big purchase will get an even better deal. The credit doesn't expire when the sale ends either, so even if you haven't been tempted by any of the recent discounts, it might be worth having in the bank for the next time you make an Amazon purchase.

The Early Access Sale is currently ongoing, and customers can snag deep discounts on a wide range of products. From auto parts and accessories to electronics, fashion, beauty products, and Amazon's own items, there are deals available at up to 72% off. Although it isn't officially called "Prime Day 2" it does bear striking similarities to Amazon's annual summer discount event which have led to many outlets giving it that moniker. The company itself is framing it as a way for its members to access holiday deals a bit earlier than everyone else.

The holiday shopping season usually begins with the carnage-filled bargain bonanza that is Black Friday. That traditionally takes place the day after Thanksgiving and is more than a month away from Amazon's newest promotional occasion.