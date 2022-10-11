Amazon Prime Day October 2022 - The Best Deals On Car Accessories

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Amazon Prime Day is here for the second time this year, and while the site is typically where one goes if they want all manner of Alexa-enabled devices or e-readers like the Kindle, there are actually quite a few deals for automotive accessories as well. Amazon might not be the first place someone thinks of when they need car parts or accessories to make their driving experience more comfortable and convenient. However, in the sea of nearly identical generic phone holders and chargers, there are some sales on Amazon that are definitely worth a second look.

While Amazon typically hosts several lesser-known brands, there are several products from OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and big brands that wouldn't be out of place on the shelves of most brick-and-mortar big box retail and car parts stores. Whether you're working on your car, spending a day to detail every square inch of the exterior/interior, or just preparing for a potential automotive emergency, Amazon has some deals that might be worth considering.