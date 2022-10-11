Amazon Prime Day October 2022 - The Best Deals On Car Accessories
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Amazon Prime Day is here for the second time this year, and while the site is typically where one goes if they want all manner of Alexa-enabled devices or e-readers like the Kindle, there are actually quite a few deals for automotive accessories as well. Amazon might not be the first place someone thinks of when they need car parts or accessories to make their driving experience more comfortable and convenient. However, in the sea of nearly identical generic phone holders and chargers, there are some sales on Amazon that are definitely worth a second look.
While Amazon typically hosts several lesser-known brands, there are several products from OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and big brands that wouldn't be out of place on the shelves of most brick-and-mortar big box retail and car parts stores. Whether you're working on your car, spending a day to detail every square inch of the exterior/interior, or just preparing for a potential automotive emergency, Amazon has some deals that might be worth considering.
Deals from OEMs
ACDelco is the first party parts manufacturer for General Motors, which means it makes several of the parts you would find on a brand-new Chevy, Buick, Cadillac, or GMC. If you don't feel the need to upgrade your car for racing and want it to operate just like the day it rolled off the dealership lot, OEM parts like the options from ACDelco are often your best bet. ACDelco is taking part in the Prime Day festivities and offering sales on all manner of parts including brake rotors, sensors, and engine parts for the enterprising driver willing to take on the task of fixing their own car.
If you were planning on changing your oil anytime soon, you're in luck as Prime Day features tons of deals on ACDelco oil filters with some models priced at 65% off the original price. Be sure to put your vehicle info into the site to ensure parts compatibility. If there's an obscure part you need that the local shop doesn't carry, it's definitely worth checking out the ACDelco sales. Plus, you can't beat free shipping with Prime.
Sales that won't leave you stranded
It's never a fun experience when your car's battery dies, and you need a jump from a good Samaritan passerby or a tow company. The latter can often be expensive. Fortunately, Prime Day has sales on automotive battery booster packs.
This NOCO GB40 battery pack is priced at just under $75, which is about $25 less than most other retailers. The battery pack is rated for gasoline engines up to a six-liter displacement and diesel engines up to three-liters. That's perfectly suitable for most crossover SUVs and cars today. It's incredibly handy to have around as its small enough to fit in a glovebox or under the seat and can double as a flashlight or phone power bank. The product description states that it can be charged from any USB port and claims to be mistake proof meaning that it's unlikely to fry the electronics of your car when you use it.
Keeping your car clean
Keeping your car clean and tidy is an important part of responsible car ownership. For some, having a clean car instills a sense of pride in owning the car and can make driving just a bit more enjoyable. If you plan on selling your car, maintaining its factory shine and spotless interior can help maintain the car's value, especially compared to cars that aren't taken care of. This Prime Day includes deals from Meguiar's, a brand well known for its extensive lineup of car cleaning products.
If the black plastic on the outside of your car is starting to look dated and dull, this black plastic restorer gel might be what you need. At $7.55, it's priced a few dollars cheaper than most places you can get it and free shipping doesn't hurt either. If you're looking for an entire car wash kit, there are options priced at significantly below the prices of other retailers. This wash and wax kit, for instance, has most of the tools you need to keep your car looking nice and shiny.