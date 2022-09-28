Kindle Scribe Brings A Stylus To The E-Reader Family

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple's iPads have had a first party stylus for a few years now with the Apple Pencil. Other tablet brands have been playing catch-up. Today at Amazon's Devices and Services event, Amazon announced that it will be adding a stylus-equipped model to its lineup of Kindle e-readers.

Kindle e-reader devices are known, in part, for their battery life lasting weeks on end and easy access to Amazon's library of several million eBooks. Until now, Amazon's e-readers have been limited mostly to reading duty, very light internet browsing and not a whole lot else. If you needed to say, write something down, sketch out a quick drawing, or take notes of any kind, you would need a full-fledged iPad or a Kindle Fire device.

Amazon hopes to bridge that gap with its newest permutation of the Kindle, dubbed the Kindle Scribe. The Scribe comes packed with a stylus in an effort to make the Kindle a reader's best friend.