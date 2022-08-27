Is Amazon Buying Electronic Arts Or Not?

So is Amazon set to purchase one of the gaming world's big boys? Probably not. The rumor first hit mainstrean news when a company, Good Luck Have Fun (GHLF), sent out the story. GHLF doesn't publish news on its website; instead, it provides gaming coverage to other outlets. One of those outlets is USA Today's gaming page, For The Win (FTW), which is where this story first gained traction. The story quickly gained traction with several other outlets and the online community as a whole. There was only one, pretty massive issue. The story turned out to be unverifiable.

FTW soon modified the article to say the claims have been refuted, and an editor's note at the top of the piece claims that GHLF originally ran a story that "violated [its] editorial standards," and the piece had used several "unnamed and unvetted sources." The original piece was taken down and replaced with an article that claims the takeover has been "rumored." The new piece referenced outlets like CNBC, which claimed to have spoken to its own sources and reached the conclusion that an Amazon takeover of EA was not on the horizon.

The Associated Press has rules relating to the use of anonymous sources, and why they only directly apply to its newsrooms, they may be used as a best practice guidelines. If GHLF had followed AP's sourcing guidelines, this rumor might never had gained traction. For example, if the source was run past a news manager, extra scrutiny may have led to the story being scrapped.

A story about a potential takeover is certainly a case where anonymous sources may be considered if the leak is interesting enough. However, it's the outlet's job to vet those sources.