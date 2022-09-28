Amazon Goes Big On TV With New Fire TV Cube, Alexa Voice Remote Pro, And Omni QLED Series

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Today Amazon announced the newest additions to its line Fire TV of products including an entire line of televisions. It seems like this is all part of Amazon's plan to take over not only the streaming services world with Prime Video, but the streaming hardware world as well. To start, Amazon unveiled the 3rd generation of the Fire TV Cube. The Cube boasts a new octa-core processor that allows it to stream 4K Ultra HD video and includes support for Dolby Vision. According to Amazon, the Cube can be operated entirely hands free thanks to Alexa.

Amazon

In addition to the Cube, Amazon launched the voice-command enabled Alexa Voice Remote Pro. Amazon says the Remote Pro is a premium addition to an already existing Fire TV setup and that it offers features like Remote Finder where the remote will emit noises allowing for easy location in the event it ever becomes trapped under the couch.

Amazon

The 3rd generation Fire TV Cube and Alexa Voice Remote Pro are both available for preorder today. The Cube is priced at $139.99 and the Remote is available for $34.99. The biggest Fire TV lineup addition, however, is the Amazon Omni QLED TVs.